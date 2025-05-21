BISSELL Unleashes New Pet Hair Eraser® Allergen Lift-Off® Vacuum With Unbeatable Suction Power

Upright vacuum designed for pet parents to power through dirt, fur and dust

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to pet hair and hello to effortless cleaning this spring with BISSELL ® Pet Hair Eraser ® Allergen Lift-Off ® vacuum, designed with pet parents in mind. Made to tackle even the furriest messes, Pet Hair Eraser® Allergen Lift-Off ® vacuum maneuvers throughout the home, reaching under low baseboards and up to high ceiling corners with unbeatable suction*.

"As a team of pet parents ourselves, we know the struggle of keeping up with fur, dander, and the occasional tumbleweed of hair rolling across the floor and collecting in corners," said Aleta Chase, Vice President of Vacuums for BISSELL. "This new upright vacuum gives pet lovers powerful, easy-to-use tools with the strongest suction to stay on top of pet hair. And with every purchase, you're also helping pets in need, which makes this vacuum a win for homes and hearts."

Unmatched Cleaning Power & Pet-Friendly Features



Strongest suction yet: Designed with unbeatable suction verses the leading competitor* means dirt, fur and dust don't stand a chance against Pet Hair Eraser® Allergen Lift-Off® vacuum's suction power.

Conveniently clean hard-to-reach areas: The Lift-Off® detachable pod with quick-release extension wand is lightweight and portable to quickly transition from cleaning floors to stairs, furniture and ceiling corners.

Capture dust allergens: This vacuum locks dust allergens inside the Sealed HEPA Allergen Sealed System so they don't escape back into the air you breathe.

Cut the hassle, not the hair: The Tangle-Free Brush Roll prevents hair from tangling around the brush roll so there's no stopping to cut tangled hair wraps.

Scatter-free dirt and debris: Dirt that scatters when vacuuming hard floors can be a headache. Scatter-Free Technology means the strong suction makes cleaning more efficient with less scatter on hard surfaces.

Fewer trips to empty: A 1L Easy EmptyTM tank stores more dirt and hair for less trips to the trash and has a simple one-touch release for easy disposal. Tools to tackle every mess: Ideal for tackling crumbs between couch cushions, fine dust buildup, and fur embedded in upholstery, the 2-in-1 Dusting Brush & Crevice Tool and TurboEraser® Pet Tool make the Pet Hair Eraser® Allergen Lift-Off® a versatile upright vacuum.

The BISSELL® Pet Hair Eraser® Allergen Lift-Off® vacuum is engineered to clean even the toughest messes while helping pets stay at home and out of shelters. Every purchase makes it possible for BISSELL to continue support of BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission of saving pets in need. Since 2011, BISSELL has donated over $26 million in support of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

For more details on the Pet Hair Eraser® Allergen Lift-Off® vacuum, visit BISSELL .

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For nearly 150 years BISSELL has been helping pet families clean up after their most beloved mess-makers with innovative cleaning products specifically designed to tackle pet fur, tracked-in trails, and pet accidents. As pet lovers themselves, BISSELL is constantly researching and developing technologies that ensure every product meets the high cleaning performance expected by pet parents. BISSELL's passion for pets goes far beyond cleaning up after them; it's exemplified through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation, founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011 to help end pet homelessness. Every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps support its mission, impacting more than 939,000 pet lives. Learn more on: BISSELL , Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

Media Contact: [email protected]

*vs. Shark NV360 based on ASTM F558 sealed suction at the hose.

