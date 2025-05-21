Vanguard Releases New Book On Forces Shaping The Future Global Economy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Coming Into View challenges the conventional belief of the U.S. economy held by economists, government, leading institutions and central banks," said Davis, Global Chief Economist and Global Head of Investment Strategy Group. "Whether the effects of artificial intelligence on productivity prevail, or fiscal deficits continue to dominate, there is an 80 percent likelihood our economic and financial future looks fundamentally different going forward."

Coming Into View

Based on decades of research from the Vanguard Investment Strategy Group, Coming Into View illustrates how the potential of artificial intelligence and technological progress could counteract the significant challenges posed by declining population growth, increasing geopolitical and trade tensions, and mounting national debt, ultimately reshaping the economy in ways that traditional thinking often fail to capture.

"The U.S. economy's coming decade will be shaped by a tug-of-war between artificial intelligence (AI) and demographics-driven deficits," said Mr. Davis. "The victor-and its margin of victory-will determine the future for growth, inflation, interest rates, and the stock market."

The book offers actionable insights for investors to help them make sense of the broad social and economic megatrends:



Effective strategies for investors attempting to prepare for the most likely economic possibilities.

New data and models to better quantify the impact of economic forces and uncover the risks of relying on consensus assumptions.

Techniques to avoid common investment mistakes in times of economic change, such as doubling down on technology stocks, or avoiding certain types of investments. Guiding investing principles to help achieve greater financial returns, on a risk-adjusted basis.

Coming into View is available for purchase online at all major retailers and will hit shelves May 28. The book comes on the heels of Vanguard's recent 50th anniversary. More information on Vanguard research and analysis on megatrends can be found here .

Endorsements from Industry Leaders

Jim Collins, author of Good to Great and co-author of Built to Last:

"I enthusiastically welcome the arrival of Joseph Davis' marvelously insightful book. He extends the timeless wisdom of Jack Bogle into our new world that's being reshaped by AI and other transformative forces. We must adjust our investment thinking, yet we must also adhere to timeless fundamentals. Coming Into View delivers brilliantly on both, making it the back to the future investment book of our time."

Azeem Azhar, Founder, Exponential View:

"Joseph Davis masterfully reveals how the tug-of-war between AI and innovation and fiscal deficits will reshape our economic future. Drawing on centuries of data, Davis offers a nuanced view providing investors with scenarios that illuminate both risks and opportunities. This is essential reading for anyone seeking to understand – and profit from-the profound economic transformation already underway."

Burton G. Malkiel, author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street:

"In this engagingly written investment guide, Joseph Davis reminds us that while the status quo is unlikely to continue, no one can accurately predict the future. But current valuations and basic forces such as demography and technology suggest possible future scenarios on which investors can assign probabilities and align their portfolios for success whatever the future holds. Following the Davis advice can make all of us better investors."

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe - directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard .

