403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MCIT, HEC Paris In Doha Launch Study On Real-Time Crowd, Transport Solution
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) participated in an event organised by HEC Paris, Doha, showcasing the Real-Time Crowd and Transport Management (RTCTM) solution.
The event featured the launch of a new case study on the RTCTM solution, developed as part of the TASMU Smart Qatar Program, highlighting its successful deployment during significant events hosted by Qatar, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.
The case study aims to document Qatar's experience in designing and implementing a comprehensive solution leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to support crowd and transportation management. This project exemplifies effective collaboration among the public sector, academic institutions, and the private sector. The case study was authored by faculty members at HEC Paris, Doha, led by Professor Wolfgang Amann, an expert in business management and digital innovation.
During the event, Professor Amann led an interactive discussion highlighting these achievements with attendees, including HEC Paris, Doha alumni. Additionally, Director of Digital Innovation at MCIT Eman al-Kuwari, delivered a comprehensive presentation detailing the development phases of the system and the future vision for expanding its use.
In this context, Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Industry Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Reem al-Mansoori said:“The Real-Time Crowd and Transport Management solution has played a fundamental role in supporting Qatar's preparedness for major events, particularly the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, successfully integrating massive data streams from diverse transport sector partners to efficiently and safely manage the movement of millions across the country. Sharing this experience not only highlights Qatar's accomplishments but also inspires the next generation of innovators to continue enhancing and expanding the solution's use.”
She further emphasised:“It is important to build on this success, particularly through collaboration with prestigious international academic institutions like HEC Paris, Doha.
The publication of this case study directly supports Qatar's vision of building a vibrant, knowledge-based economy and enhances the execution of the Digital Agenda.
“Our partnership with researchers and students accelerates the transfer of innovative ideas from classrooms to real-world applications. Highlighting this successful experience not only showcases Qatar's achievements but also inspires the next generation of innovators to lead our digital transformation journey.”
Dean of HEC Paris Dr Pablo Martin de Holan, Doha, added:“This new case study on TASMU Smart Qatar exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking, regionally rooted, and globally relevant research that defines the mission of our Business Research Lab. By exploring how advanced data and technology can transform real-time crowd and transport management for mega-events, this case study not only highlights Qatar's innovation leadership, but also provides our participants with practical insights into the future of smart cities and digital strategy.
It is a powerful tool for learning - and a testament to how business education can contribute to national development priorities.”
The Real-Time Crowd and Transport Management platform serves as a tangible example of Qatar's capabilities in innovating comprehensive smart solutions that effectively support transportation and urban event management, opening opportunities for scalable international applications.
This project demonstrates how data-driven innovation can transform complex challenges into opportunities for global excellence, reinforcing Qatar's position as a global smart city destination.
The event featured the launch of a new case study on the RTCTM solution, developed as part of the TASMU Smart Qatar Program, highlighting its successful deployment during significant events hosted by Qatar, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.
The case study aims to document Qatar's experience in designing and implementing a comprehensive solution leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to support crowd and transportation management. This project exemplifies effective collaboration among the public sector, academic institutions, and the private sector. The case study was authored by faculty members at HEC Paris, Doha, led by Professor Wolfgang Amann, an expert in business management and digital innovation.
During the event, Professor Amann led an interactive discussion highlighting these achievements with attendees, including HEC Paris, Doha alumni. Additionally, Director of Digital Innovation at MCIT Eman al-Kuwari, delivered a comprehensive presentation detailing the development phases of the system and the future vision for expanding its use.
In this context, Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Industry Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Reem al-Mansoori said:“The Real-Time Crowd and Transport Management solution has played a fundamental role in supporting Qatar's preparedness for major events, particularly the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, successfully integrating massive data streams from diverse transport sector partners to efficiently and safely manage the movement of millions across the country. Sharing this experience not only highlights Qatar's accomplishments but also inspires the next generation of innovators to continue enhancing and expanding the solution's use.”
She further emphasised:“It is important to build on this success, particularly through collaboration with prestigious international academic institutions like HEC Paris, Doha.
The publication of this case study directly supports Qatar's vision of building a vibrant, knowledge-based economy and enhances the execution of the Digital Agenda.
“Our partnership with researchers and students accelerates the transfer of innovative ideas from classrooms to real-world applications. Highlighting this successful experience not only showcases Qatar's achievements but also inspires the next generation of innovators to lead our digital transformation journey.”
Dean of HEC Paris Dr Pablo Martin de Holan, Doha, added:“This new case study on TASMU Smart Qatar exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking, regionally rooted, and globally relevant research that defines the mission of our Business Research Lab. By exploring how advanced data and technology can transform real-time crowd and transport management for mega-events, this case study not only highlights Qatar's innovation leadership, but also provides our participants with practical insights into the future of smart cities and digital strategy.
It is a powerful tool for learning - and a testament to how business education can contribute to national development priorities.”
The Real-Time Crowd and Transport Management platform serves as a tangible example of Qatar's capabilities in innovating comprehensive smart solutions that effectively support transportation and urban event management, opening opportunities for scalable international applications.
This project demonstrates how data-driven innovation can transform complex challenges into opportunities for global excellence, reinforcing Qatar's position as a global smart city destination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment