New Holland Launches New Line Of Sprayers, Drone And Selective Spraying Solution With AI At Agrishow

MENAFN - 3BL) CNH brand, New Holland , presented, a new Defensor Sprayer line as well as the new SaveFarm spraying solution at Agrishow 2025 in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil

Control from start to finish

The Defensor line can utilize IntelliSprayTM II which performs nozzle-to-nozzle sectional control and cutting, reducing waste and optimizing pesticide application. In addition, the integrated recirculation system prevents sedimentation, ensuring uniformity and maximum quality in spraying. These features ensure absolute precision in application, maximum efficiency and economy, and higher quality and stability, ensuring the best spraying even in harsh conditions.

Another strong point of the new Defensor line is the cabin, designed to offer an ergonomic and safe experience. With centralized controls and a new intuitive console, the operator has more convenience and control over all machine functions. The new IntelliView 12 monitor enables precise management of spraying and operating systems, ensuring total efficiency. In addition, New Holland's app connectivity, FieldOps, enables remote monitoring of all agronomic and operational parameters.

The new models also have a new advanced transmission, which increases operational capacity in the field. Individualized wheel drive provides increased performance on challenging terrain, ensuring efficiency and safety for any type of application. Economy Mode optimizes fuel consumption by automatically adjusting engine speed according to working conditions, which generates more savings without compromising performance.

SaveFarm

As a complementary spraying solution, New Holland officially launches SaveFarm , a selective and real-time spraying technology that uses artificial intelligence in data processing. It is available to the brand's customers as an option for the entire range of sprayers, including the current generation Defensor.

SaveFarm works through sensors installed on the spray bar, allowing the identification of weeds even in applications in the middle of the already established crop (green on green) and enabling a reduction of more than 80% in the use of herbicides.

