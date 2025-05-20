SOUEAST Concludes “Lighting Up The Middle East”, Reinforces Regional Commitment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUEAST Motor has wrapped up its over-month-long "Lighting Up the Middle East" campaign, illuminating five iconic landmarks with its vibrant brand color,paying tribute to EASE lifestyle. From Qatar to the UAE, this high-impact activation promoted the brand ́s philosophy:The campaign generated widespread public attention, drawing the eyes of over 560 million viewers both online and on-site.

A Regional Tour of Light and Innovation

Through a grand light show, the brand philosophy was deeply embedded in the urban contexts of different countries in the form of artistic lighting, showcasing SOUEAST's understanding and resonance with the "EASE Urban Lifestyle."

First Stop: Igniting Qatar

On February 17, SOUEAST's light show kicked off in Qatar. As night fell, the Aspire Tower, Qatar's tallest building, was illuminated in the brand's signature "Ease Orange," resembling a beam of light piercing the night sky, and becoming the most dazzling presence in the city's nightscape.









(Image 1: SOUEAST“Lighting Up the Aspire Tower”)

Second Stop: Shining on the Skyline in Iraq

On February 20, the "Ease Orange" glow lit up the night sky in Iraq as SOUEAST presented an immersive light show blending technology and art at the Erbil 1 Tower. The entire building became a stage for lighting, with the brand slogan and SUV lineup flashing alternately across its facade, capturing the city's attention.









(Image 2: SOUEAST“Lighting Up the Erbil 1 Tower”)

Third Stop: Illuminating the Pearl of the Gulf

On February 24, Kuwait City was "lit up" by SOUEAST. At the Kuwait landmark, the Avenues-Kuwait, wrapped in "Ease Orange," shone like a urban pearl in the night, turning into a vibrant symbol of the city's pulse in this Gulf nation.









(Image 3: SOUEAST“Lighting Up the Avenues-Kuwait”)

Fourth Stop: Interweaving Light and Shadow in Saudi Arabia

On March 15, SOUEAST brought "Ease Orange" to Boulevard City Times Square, a trendy landmark in Riyadh. Multiple giant digital screens scrolled through animations of the brand and models, transforming the square into a digital art space for "EASE," perfectly presenting a visual feast where technology and humanity intertwine.









(Image 4: SOUEAST“Lighting Up the Boulevard City Times Square”)

Fifth Stop: Dancing with the Waves in the UAE

On March 20, SOUEAST's "Lighting Up the Middle East" campaign reached its final stop, as the night sky over Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) in Dubai grew even more radiant with the SOUEAST's light display. The brand slogan and model projections shimmered on the sea, with lights dancing alongside the waves, creating a unique urban spectacle.









(Image 5: SOUEAST“Lighting Up the Jumeirah Beach Residence”)

Strengthening Brand Presence

The campaign offered a unique glimpse into SOUEAST ́s long-term commitment to the region. It showcased a lineup of three SUVs for the market:



S09 , a Smart Premium D-class SUV offering fashionable aesthetics, premium interiors, and spacious comfort.

S07 , an Urban Intelligent C-class SUV tailored for urban trendy youth. S06 , an Urban Stylish C-class SUV, with hybrid S06 DM version for efficiency and long-range driving.



All models undergo rigorous high-temperature durability testing, ensuring reliable performance in the Middle East ́s demanding climate.









(Image6: SOUEAST SUV Lineup)

Deepening Regional Roots

The campaign also supports SOUEAST ́s broader Middle East strategy. With the establishment of its Saudi subsidiary , the company has opened a 12,000 m2 spare parts center. In addition, it plans to enter the market of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Lebanon while establishing 14 new sales outlets, expanding access to products and services, and enhancing customer trust and convenience.

The Journey Continues

With the conclusion of the“Lighting Up the Middle East” campaign, SOUEAST signals a new phase of engagement: one focused on long-term integration through localization, innovation, and brand affinity. Though the lights have dimmed, SOUEAST ́s commitment to illuminating the region ́s mobility future continues.









(Image7: SOUEAST Lights Up the Middle East Night)

Contact Person:

Frida Fu

Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at













