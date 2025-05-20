Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Free Zones Authority CEO Meets President And CEO Of Samsung C&T

2025-05-20 07:14:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) CEO HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani met on Tuesday with President and CEO of the E&C Group at Samsung C&T Oh Se-chul, and his team, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum 2025.

The meeting discussed the growing partnership between the two parties and their shared goals in the areas of sustainability and innovation within Qatar's free zones.

