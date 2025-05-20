Zelensky, Starmer Discuss Next Steps Within Coalition Of The Willing
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky shared details of the conversation on Telegram .
He expressed gratitude for the UK's new sanctions, which are aimed at pressuring Russia toward peace.
“Only coercion will work. Today we have a sanctions decision from the UK, as well as from the EU, and it would be good if the United States also helped. Our European partners are already preparing the next steps in this critically important canvas of pressure on Russia to stop the war,” Zelensky said.
The two leaders discussed key elements of joint diplomatic efforts and possible meetings that could really ensure a ceasefire and a lasting peace.Read also: Zelensky discusses possible platforms for talks with Russians with Melon
Zelensky also referenced his recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.
“We also talked about our joint actions within the Coalition of the Willing. We agreed to stay in close contact, nearly on a daily basis. Thank you, Britain!” the Ukrainian President noted.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
