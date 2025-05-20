10Th, 12Th Class Results: J&K Students Decry Marks Dip, Revaluation Glitch

Some students alleged that their marks were initially higher and mysteriously reduced after the official declaration of results.“I checked my marks when the result was declared and I was relieved as my marks were 465. But the next day, when I rechecked, my marks had dropped significantly to 449,” said one student, wishing not to be named.

Another student, also requesting anonymity, said,“When we contacted JKBOSE officials, they told us to apply for revaluation through the online portal. But for the past ten days, the reevaluation section of the website is not working.”

The students suspect foul play, alleging that the reevaluation portal has been deliberately made inaccessible to prevent them from applying before the deadline expires.“It feels like the officials are buying time so that the reevaluation deadline ends and we lose our right to challenge the results,” said a visibly distressed student from Srinagar.

Students allege that the officials at the Board of School Education (BOSE) office do not allow them to enter the premises, insisting that everything has to be done online. However, according to the students, the option for revaluation is not available online, leaving them confused and frustrated. They further alleged that some employees are demanding money for each paper, which they say is unfair and exploitative. The students have urged the Education Minister to personally look into the matter and ensure justice.

Meanwhile, a parent of one of the students alleged that June 2 is the last day for filling the revaluation forms, and said that the delay by BOSE officials seems intentional.“They might be doing it just to kill time. There is something going on behind the scenes,” he alleged.

Repeated attempts to contact Director School Education Kashmir, G. N. Itoo, went unanswered. Calls and messages to his official number yielded no response till this report was filed.

However, speaking to Kashmir Observer, Minister for Higher Education Sakina Itoo assured that the issue would be looked into.“I have taken note of the concerns being raised by the students. I will personally look into the matter and ensure that justice is done,” she said.

As uncertainty looms, students and their families are urging JKBOSE to address the technical glitch and extend the reevaluation deadline to ensure fairness. They also demand a transparent probe into the alleged discrepancies in marks.

