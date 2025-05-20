US Secretary Of State: Afghan Refugee Transfers Delayed, Not Canceled

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Tuesday, May 20, that the transfer of eligible Afghan individuals to the United States has not been canceled. During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, he stated that updates on the resettlement process would be shared soon. Rubio explained that the current delay is due to extensive background checks necessary to ensure national security and the integrity of the refugee program.

Rubio elaborated that authorities are still determining which Afghan individuals will be allowed entry into the U.S., based on detailed background investigations. He acknowledged that some of the existing vetting procedures had raised concerns and were now being reviewed. This reassessment aims to ensure a balanced approach that prioritizes both safety and the country's humanitarian responsibilities.

The delays have had serious implications for nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees, including unaccompanied children and individuals at risk of Taliban retaliation due to their affiliations with the former U.S.-backed Afghan government. These individuals were previously cleared for relocation but have seen their flights canceled, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and vulnerability.

These disruptions were partly influenced by national security concerns, particularly following criminal incidents involving some Afghan evacuees. One such case involved an Afghan national who had entered the U.S. through the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program and was later arrested for planning a terrorist act. Such events have intensified scrutiny of the vetting process and led to calls for stricter background checks.

Lawmakers, including Senator Chuck Grassley, have criticized the Department of Homeland Security for what they view as inadequate screening of Afghan refugees during the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan. Grassley has pressed the FBI for details on how they are addressing potential security threats and emphasized the need for greater transparency and accountability throughout the resettlement process.

The current situation highlights the delicate balance between fulfilling humanitarian commitments and ensuring national security. While it is essential to assist those who have supported U.S. missions abroad, the government must also guarantee that its vetting procedures are robust and trustworthy. Strengthening these processes will help rebuild confidence in the refugee program and safeguard American citizens.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram