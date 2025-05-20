Asedasciences® And Simplicis Announce Partnership To Provide Integrated Compound Screening And Management Solutions

Streamlined approach improves traceability between compound inventory and screening data, enhancing efficiency in small molecule R&D

- Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciencesINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Simplicis, a leader in scientific data and inventory management solutions, and AsedaSciences, an innovator in predictive cell-based toxicity assessment for small molecules and advanced data visualization, today announced a strategic co-marketing agreement aimed at providing pharmaceutical and biotech organizations with a seamless, integrated workflow for compound screening and inventory managementThis collaboration will bring together Simplicis' Ledger, a modern inventory and data management system, with AsedaSciences' cutting-edge 3RnDPlatform, to create a unified solution that enhances the efficiency, traceability, and workflow of compound testing processes for researchers across small molecule R&D.“Simplicis is excited to join forces with AsedaSciences,” said James Craven, Chief Commercial Officer at Simplicis.“Our platforms are highly complementary, and together we're enabling end-to-end traceability between compounds and biological screening results-eliminating manual bottlenecks, improving data integrity, and empowering smarter, more efficient R&D”.“This agreement allows us to offer a streamlined, end-to-end experience for our customers-from compound registration and tracking, through to high-throughput biological profiling and data visualization”, said Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences.“Traceability from compound procurement, preparation and QC all the way through to result generation, is critical for ensuring data quality, particularly where this data is increasingly used for AI/ML applications.The combined offering will enable customers to:.Effortlessly manage compound libraries with real-time inventory tracking and control.Automate compound selection and transfer for biological screening.Visualize predictive toxicology profiles with full traceability from source to result.Enhance collaboration with real-time data sharing across scientific teamsThis co-marketing agreement takes effect immediately, with both companies committed to seamless integration and joint marketing efforts to bring these enhanced capabilities to laboratories worldwide.For more information about Simplicis' Ledger, visit or explore AsedaSciences' 3RnD platform at asedasciences.

James Craven

Simplicis

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.