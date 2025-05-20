Health In Tech To Participate As Gold Sponsor At American Trust Investment Services National Conference 2025

STUART, Fl., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT ), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced that CEO Tim Johnson and CFO Julia Qian will represent the company as a Gold Sponsor at the American Trust Investment Services National Conference 2025, to be held June 16–18, 2025, at the Andaz Hotel in San Diego, California.

Hosted by American Trust Investment Services, this exclusive event will bring together registered representatives, advisors, and preferred sponsors for an immersive three-day conference focused on business growth, collaboration, and innovation in financial services. As a Gold Sponsor, Health In Tech will showcase its leading AI-backed underwriting technology and self-funded healthcare solutions designed for small and mid-sized businesses.

"We're excited to join the 2025 American Trust National Conference as a Gold Sponsor," said Tim Johnson, Chairman & CEO of Health In Tech. "This event provides a unique opportunity to connect with influential advisors and share how our platform is enhancing transparency, efficiency, and affordability in healthcare benefits."

HIT will actively participate in one-on-one meetings, engage with attendees in the vendor room, and present its strategic vision to raise awareness of its platform and highlight its role in driving innovation across the healthcare industry.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech .

About American Trust Investment Services

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. ("ATIS") is a privately owned boutique broker-dealer and investment advisory firm serving clients nationwide. ATIS offers a full range of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including wealth management, insurance consulting, and access to capital markets. With clearing services through RBC and custodial relationships with leading financial institutions, ATIS is committed to supporting advisors through integrity, flexibility, and personalized service. Learn more at .

Use of Forward ‐ Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

[email protected]

