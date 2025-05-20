Miniat Holdings Celebrates The Retirement Of Dale Morsefield

"Dale's steady leadership, deep industry knowledge, and unwavering commitment to our team have helped move Miniat forward in important ways," said Dave Miniat, Chairman Emeritus. "We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement."

Before joining Miniat, Dale held leadership roles at Vallis Consulting and Nestlé U.S.A., where he was the Sr. Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain.

Miniat Holdings is proud to honor Dale's legacy and thanks him for his enduring impact on the business, its employees, and the broader Miniat family.

About Miniat Holdings

The Miniat Companies, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned portfolio of businesses specializing in custom food products for North American restaurant chains, food service companies, and global CPG companies. Ed Miniat LLC focuses on innovative sous-vide beef, pork, and poultry preparations. South Chicago Packing LLC provides high-end specialty fats and oils for health-conscious home chefs, award-winning restaurant chains, bakeries, and industrial companies.

For more information, visit Miniat and SouthChicagoPacking .

