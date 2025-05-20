Pixalate Releases Q1 2025 EMEA SSP Market Share Rankings For CTV, Mobile Apps, & Web: Sovrn Leads In The UK (55%) On Amazon Fire TV, Verve No. 1 In Apple App Store (39%) In Ukraine, & Seedtag No. 1 On Web (45%) In Spain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, Google AdExchange has the most prominent web SSP market share in Ukraine(51%); Verve ranked No. 1 for Google Play Store apps in the United Kingdom (UK) (43%), Germany (46%), Spain (18%), France (43%), Ukraine (58%), and the Netherlands (37%), while TopOn leads for Apple App Store apps in France (54%) London, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q1 2025 EMEA Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for the United Kingdom , France , Spain , Ukraine , Netherlands , and Germany . The reports reveal SSP market share across Connected TV (CTV), mobile apps, and the web. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling). In addition to the United Kingdom , France , Spain , Ukraine , Netherlands , and Germany reports, Pixalate also released SSP market share rankings for the United States (U.S. ), Canada , Mexico , Brazil , China , Japan , Australia , Singapore , and India .

Web SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA



Rank UK Germany Spain France Ukraine Netherlands 1 Google AdExchange (22%) Google AdExchange (21%) Seedtag (45%) TripleLift Inc. (16%) Google AdExchange (51%) Seedtag (24%) 2 TripleLift Inc. (11%) AdaptMX (8%) Google AdExchange (18%) Actirise (16%) Notsy B.V. (23%) Google Ad Exchange (17%) 3 Index Exchange(7%) Xandr Monetize (7%) AdaptMX (5%) Google Ad Exchange (10%) Adagio (11%) Mediavine(10%)













Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA

Google Play Store

Rank UK Germany Spain France Ukraine Netherlands 1 Verve (43%) Verve (46%) Verve (18%) Verve (43%) Verve (58%) Verve (37%) 2 LiftOff (9%) InMobi (11%) Google AdExchange (16%) InMobi (11%) Algorix (16%) Google AdExchange (15%) 3 Bidmachine (9%) Bidmachine (9%) InMobi (13%) Liftoff (9%) Google AdExchange (9%) InMobi (15%)









Apple App Store



Rank UK Germany Spain France Ukraine Netherlands 1 Google AdExchange (40%) Google AdExchange (34%) Google AdExchange (40%) TopOn (54%) Verve (39%) Google AdExchange (42%) 2 OpenX (24%) OpenX (17%) Magnite (22%) Digital Turbine (48%) Google AdExchange (20%) OpenX (30%) 3 Magnite (22%) Verve (16%) LoopMe (15%) AdMixer (13%) InMobi (20%) Mintegral (19%)









CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA





Amazon Fire TV

Rank UK Germany 1 Sovrn (55%) TripleLift Inc. (36%) 2 Unity Technologies (21%) Wurl (24%) 3 LoopMe (20%) Mycast (15%)













Samsung Smart TV

Rank Germany 1 Wurl (60% 2 TripleLift Inc. (17%) 3 OpenX (9%)









To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 2.4 billion CTV impressions across 5,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 17.7 billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and over 4.6 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in March 2025 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

Download the SSP Market Share Reports



United Kingdom

France

Spain

Ukraine

Netherlands

Germany

United States (U.S. )

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

China

Japan

Australia

Singapore India





About Pixalate





Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com





Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q1 2025 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...