Ukraine To Receive Increased Drone Production Funding From Norwegian Aid Zelensky
Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram following his phone call with Stoere, Ukrinform reports.
"I spoke with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere. I shared details about our meeting with Crown Prince Haakon and Norway's Minister of Energy. It was a good conversation, and we received an important signal of support from the government," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky meets Crown Prince Haakon to discuss energy and defense investments
"We discussed many key issues of our bilateral cooperation. I thanked Norway for its financial assistance - this year, we will receive nearly $8 billion. We talked about the possibility of increasing the share of this amount for the production of drones in Ukraine. I am grateful for the support of this proposal," he added.
Zelensky also shared details of his recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and various European leaders.
"It's important for us that all partners have the necessary information and a full understanding of the situation. Norway, for its part, is ready to help achieve a just and lasting peace. We deeply appreciate all efforts aimed at finally ending this war and the killing of people," Zelensky said.
Earlier reports said that Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon arrived in Kyiv on May 20 - the first royal visit from Norway since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
During their meeting, President Zelensky and Crown Prince Haakon discussed strengthening energy resilience, deepening cultural ties, and boosting investment in the defense sector.
