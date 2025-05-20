Kallas:“If Russia Does Not Agree To Full Ceasefire, There Will Be More Pressure”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) If Russia does not agree to an unconditional ceasefire, the EU will respond with new sanctions to put more pressure on its economy and curb the Kremlin's ability to continue the war.

This was stated in Brussels by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas during a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today we adopted another sanctions package, and this package is also targeting Moscow's 'shadow fleet', among others. We also had a discussion showing how the sanctions are affecting Russia's economy. The impact of the sanctions on Russia's economy is significant and they hamper Russia's capacity to wage the war. The effect on the European economy is limited because we have diversified our energy resources,” Kallas noted.

She emphasized that Europe's highest priority remains a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Ukraine agreed to more than 60 days ago. Nevertheless, Russia is“still playing games” and continues its escalation. According to the High Representative, the only way to change this is to put more pressure on Russia to force it into serious negotiations.

“Ministers asked also for a fast progress on the next round of sanctions. Many countries have said, if Russia does not agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire, there will be more pressure. Of course, working on the next package of sanctions is the pressure we can put. We also discussed contributions to security guarantees given to Ukraine and what more we can do on the European level in this regard,” Kallas said.

EU approves 17thpackage against Russia

As reported, the EU Foreign Affairs Council was held today in Brussels, with the participation of both foreign and defense ministers. The key topic at both meetings was the continuation of EU support for Ukraine and efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Photo: Siim Lõvi / ERR