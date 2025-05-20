Jetcool, A Flex Company, Launches New Liquid Cooling Systems Delivering 15% IT Power Savings Without Facility Upgrades

JetCool Showcases Self-Contained Liquid Cooling Solutions at Dell Technologies World 2025

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JetCool , a Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) company specializing in direct-to-chip liquid cooling for AI and high-density compute, today announced its next-generation SmartPlateTM System, a self-contained liquid cooling solution, is available as an option on select Dell PowerEdge systems.

JetCool's SmartPlate System is a fully sealed, direct-to-chip liquid cooling solution that delivers immediate performance and efficiency improvements without requiring any changes to data center infrastructure. Designed to simplify the adoption of liquid cooling, SmartPlate System eliminates the need for facility water. In third-party thermal testing, the system averaged total IT power savings of 15%-enabling more consistent performance and higher utilization, even in warm ambient temperature environments.

"With the new SmartPlate System, we're helping customers deploy more compute per rack in colocations and facilities that don't have water hookups, all while cutting power consumption and improving thermal performance," said Dr. Bernie Malouin, JetCool Founder and Flex Vice President. "Now part of Flex, we're enabling next-generation liquid cooling at any scale, anywhere on the planet."

JetCool now offers full-stack liquid cooling solutions, service, and support for select Dell PowerEdge servers, backed by Flex's global footprint, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and data center services.

Customers can see JetCool's SmartPlate System technology in action at Dell Customer Solution Centers in Round Rock, Texas. Additionally, JetCool will be exhibiting at booth 724 during Dell Technologies World, May 20–23, 2025, at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

To see the SmartPlate System in action on the Dell PowerEdge servers, watch the joint video with Dell Technologies on YouTube .

Additional information is available at jetcool/dell .

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

About JetCool

JetCool, a Flex company, is a global leader in advanced thermal management for compute-intensive applications. Trusted by top chipmakers, OEMs, and data centers, JetCool delivers a comprehensive portfolio of liquid cooling solutions that enhance performance, increase energy efficiency, and support sustainability goals. Engineered for the demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation computing, JetCool's liquid cooling technologies deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready performance for data centers worldwide.

