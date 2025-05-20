Spain Calls On European Union To Reassess Relations With Israeli Entity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated that the European Union needs to reassess its relationship with the Israeli entity in response to its attacks on Gaza Strip.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels on Tuesday, Albares said the bloc should review the partnership agreement that governs its relations with the Israeli entity in order to exert pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

He added that the European Union must employ diplomatic measures, and potentially even sanctions, to persuade Netanyahu to halt the attacks on Gaza.

He stated that, words are no longer enough - it is time to act.

He stressed that another Israeli military operation in Gaza would serve no purpose other than turning Gaza into a cemetery, adding that this is something the international community cannot allow.