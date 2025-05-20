Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QSE Index Closes 0.50 Percent Higher

2025-05-20 02:36:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Tuesday's trading higher by 53.24 points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 10,763.33 points.

During the session, 342,540,986 shares, valued at QR 730,777,767.686, were traded in 26,923 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 36 companies rose, while 14 companies saw a decline in their share price, and 3 companies maintained their previous closing price.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 636,077,434,062.828, compared to QR 633,258,998,300.716 in the previous session.

