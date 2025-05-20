QSE Index Closes 0.50 Percent Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Tuesday's trading higher by 53.24 points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 10,763.33 points.

During the session, 342,540,986 shares, valued at QR 730,777,767.686, were traded in 26,923 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 36 companies rose, while 14 companies saw a decline in their share price, and 3 companies maintained their previous closing price.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 636,077,434,062.828, compared to QR 633,258,998,300.716 in the previous session.