Finnish Official Invites Qatari Businessmen To Invest In Finland

2025-05-20 02:36:00
Doha: Deputy Minister for International Trade in the Republic of Finland HE Jarno Syrjala has invited Qatari businessmen to invest in his country, noting that trade exchange between the two nations remains below expectations, and Finland seeks to enhance commercial cooperation with Qatar.

This came during his meeting on Tuesday at Qatar Chamber with Second Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Qatar Pekka Voutilainen and several Qatari businessmen.

During the meeting they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in trade, industry, and investment, as well as investment climates, available opportunities, and potential collaborations between Qatari and Finnish businessmen, aiming to establish mutual investments and explore incentives provided by both countries to attract foreign investments.

Al Athba praised the strong and evolving relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Finland, highlighting that trade between the two nations reached approximately 338 million Qatari riyals in 2024, including Qatari exports worth 230 million riyals and imports valued at 108 million riyals.

He noted that five Finnish companies are registered with Qatar Chamber, including one fully Finnish-owned company and four joint ventures with Qatari partners. He affirmed that Qatar's market welcomes additional Finnish companies seeking investment, while many Qatari investors are eager to explore opportunities in Finland.

