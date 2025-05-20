China's Squeeze On Rare Earth Magnets Puts India's EV Industry In A Tizzy

MENAFN - KNN India)India's electric vehicle (EV) sector is grappling with supply chain disruptions following China's tightening of rare earth magnet exports, crucial components in EV motors.

In response to trade tensions with the U.S., China has imposed stricter export regulations on rare earth magnets, requiring importers to provide detailed end-use certificates and product images.

While initially perceived to target U.S. companies, these measures have also impacted Indian automakers, prompting urgent consultations with the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Heavy Industries, and the Ministry of Commerce.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries, overseeing EV incentive schemes, has discussed strategies to diversify the magnet supply chain away from China. However, with China controlling a significant portion of global rare earth magnet production, immediate alternatives remain limited.

In light of these challenges, Indian auto component manufacturers are exploring the development of magnet-free motors. Jaideep Wadhwa, Director at Sterling Tools, stated, "With this technology, we aim to create efficient motors without relying on permanent magnets."

Nonetheless, experts caution that such solutions may not match the performance of traditional magnet-based motors, and widespread adoption could be a long-term endeavour.

The current situation underscores the vulnerabilities in India's EV supply chain and highlights the need for strategic investments in alternative technologies and diversified sourcing to ensure the sector's resilience and growth.

(KNN Bureau)