Ekulla Spends Three Years Developing Omnitank: A Fully Intelligent Habitat That Thinks For Itself

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) A new kind of connection between people and nature is quietly taking shape.

In recent years, a silent transformation in pet culture has taken root among young urban dwellers across the world. More and more individuals are turning away from traditional pets like cats and dogs, and instead are raising reptiles, geckos, insects, frogs, and other exotic species. Behind this trend lies not just a shift in aesthetic or taste-but a deeper ecological awakening. As a forward-thinking brand focused on intelligent ecological habitat systems, Ekulla was born in response to this emerging wave of animal keepers. Over the course of three years, Ekulla developed the OmniTank: a fully intelligent ecological habitat that redefines how animals and humans can share space.

The rise of exotic pets: a return to primal companionship

“It's not that I dislike cats and dogs. I just wanted something that felt more raw and elemental.”

That is the voice of a new generation of exotic keepers. Unlike traditional pets that offer emotional interaction, exotic pets emphasize observation, habitat recreation, and environmental responsibility. Keeping a leopard gecko means building a miniature desert. Raising poison dart frogs requires a fully functioning rainforest. The act of creating these micro-ecosystems becomes an exercise in healing, creativity, and empathy.

The problem: curiosity has sparked, but ecological understanding hasn't kept up

The true barrier isn't cost-it's ecological literacy.

Consider just a few examples:

. In the winter months of New York, a bearded dragon requires a hot basking area above 104°F.

. In the peak of summer in Las Vegas, tree frogs demand constant humidity under 75°F.

. On top of that: UVB lighting, proper day-night light cycles, thermal gradients, plant-compatible substrates, and airflow structures are all needed.

These are not problems solved by buying“more gear.” They're questions of ecological reproduction-and the average keeper often hasn't even heard of the concept of“thermal zones.”

Trial-and-error comes at a cost-and that cost is life.

The majority of exotic keepers still rely on DIY systems: a glass tank, clip-on lamp, heating mat, and a timer.

What they end up with isn't peace of mind-it's money spent learning through their animal's health.







Ekulla offers an alternative: solving ecology through design

With its design-driven approach, Ekulla seeks to make high-barrier exotic keeping more accessible, more emotionally engaging, and far safer for animals.

Ekulla's answer: a habitat that thinks for itself

Working with ecologists, exotic breeders, and hardware engineers, Ekulla developed OmniTank-the world's first all-in-one intelligent ecological habitat. This isn't a pile of features. It's a complete ecological system with environmental sensing, automated regulation, and species-specific intelligence.

Key features include:

. Full-spectrum lighting simulation, including sunrise, sunset, overcast, and full circadian cycles

. Smart thermal zones with custom heat gradients and programmable day-night temperature shifts

. Silent active ventilation to reduce humidity buildup and prevent stagnant air

. Five preloaded ecological modes designed for geckos, dragons, frogs, beetles, and more

. Wireless stacking and ecosystem expansion with unified control

. SP-Board construction: scratch-resistant, impact-resistant, and non-toxic for animal safety

The Ekulla OmniTank CP1 Series-also known as the City Pet Series-was created specifically for modern urban living.

It enables keepers to replicate professional-grade ecosystems in small home spaces. It is an all-in-one solution designed for the rhythms of city life.

Today, OmniTank is already in use across exotic vet hospitals, museums, and university research labs throughout the United States, earning the trust of professionals and hobbyists alike.

A more respectful era of keeping is arriving

“I've never thought so deeply about the temperature, humidity, and rhythm of another living thing-until I kept a snake.”

One OmniTank user reflected.

What Ekulla is building is not just a product. It is a quiet attempt to answer a much larger question:

How can humans reconnect with nature-while living in a city?

When pets become more than companionship-when they become a gateway to understanding natural systems, and when a tank no longer just houses life, but teaches keepers to care for it-this is the kind of shift today's exotic pet owners are seeking.

OmniTank is the beginning of that shift.

About Ekulla

Ekulla is a U.S.-based brand focused on smart ecological habitat systems. With a global vision and deep expertise in ecological design and intelligent control, Ekulla is committed to building a new generation of tools that make exotic pet care safer, more intuitive, and more sustainable. Its mission: to bring technology and nature back into harmony.






