Afghanistan-Iran Annual Trade Holds $10B Potential: Nazari

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister for Economy Abdul Latif Nazari has said Afghanistan and Iran have trade capacity of more than 10 billion US dollars and called on other countries to take practical steps to strengthen relations and increase economic and trade cooperation with Afghanistan.

Nazari told Tasnim News Agency that Afghanistan and Iran are neighbors and have common interest and threats.

“The closer our views and relations become, the more serious and constructive steps we can take,” he added.

According to him, Afghanistan expects Iran and other countries to take practical steps towards strengthening relations and increasing economic and trade cooperation.

Nazari pointed to the importance of regional cooperation in dealing with common crises and stated that cooperation and common perspectives could overcome regional problems.

Regarding Iran's water rights, Nazari explained:“The IEA is committed to its international obligations and, if the drought is not serious, is ready to provide the water needed by the Iranian people”.

Climate change and recent droughts have created challenges that require special attention from both sides.

Chabahar Port is of particular importance to Afghanistan, and the IEA wants to benefit from its capacity to strengthen the country's economy and achieve sustainable growth.

Afghanistan and Iran have a trade capacity of over $10 billion and Khawaf-Herat railway is an example of transit cooperation that can increase economic and commercial trade between the two countries, the deputy minister explained.

“The IEA is trying to reduce the effects of sanctions and pave the way for Afghanistan's economic development by relying on domestic resources and expanding cooperation with friendly countries such as Iran and China”.

The IEA has a balanced and economy-oriented policy and strives to develop its mutual relations with all countries, including Iran, China, Pakistan, and India.

hz/ma