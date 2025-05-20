Alegria Collaborative Expands Addiction And Recovery Services To Northern California

LA-based concierge behavioral health service aims to address gap in high-level care in the area

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LA-based premium addiction and recovery service, Alegria Collaborative , announced today that they will be expanding their services to the Bay Area. Alegria will be offering their concierge services in this new location to address the gap in high-level care and support in Northern California.

Leading this effort is Laurel Hall, Alegria's Managing Director. Laurel holds a CADC I certification and brings nearly a decade of experience in the treatment field, with a strong passion for family work. Over the next few months, Alegria's central focus will be to build strong partnerships with local resources and spread the word about their services to potential new clientele.

With nearly two decades of experience in addiction and behavioral health, Alegria Partners Joy Stevens (Founder) and Dia Parsons, CADC II (Partner), have a shared goal to offer a compassionate, client-centered approach to recovery that blends traditional and modern practices. Services include sober coaching, case management, transport, and strategic interventions.

"We're thrilled to bring Alegria Collaborative's personalized and relationship-driven care to the Bay Area, a region known for its innovation and progressive approach to wellness," said Alegria's Founder Joy Stevens. "This expansion will allow us to support more individuals and families dealing with complex mental health and addiction challenges, and Laurel's deep expertise and commitment to client-centered care make her the ideal person to lead this venture."

About Alegria Collaborative:

Alegria Collaborative offers premium individualized mental health and addiction services designed to meet the diverse needs of clients so they can recover safely, effectively, and with unwavering support. The business partners behind Alegria, Joy Stevens (Founder) and Dia Parsons, CADC II (Partner) and their team work to pair professional guidance and deep understandings of each individual's unique challenges to create personalized roadmaps that blend traditional methodologies and modern practices. Services include sober coaching, detailed case management, reliable transport, strategic interventions, and more.