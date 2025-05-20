Mobilelive To Spotlight Innovation As Gold Sponsor At The Northeast IT & Security Leaders Forum 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The technology consulting firm will join top IT executives in Philadelphia to discuss the future of digital transformation, AI, security, and cloud solutions

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mobileLIVE , a leading technology consulting and services firm specializing in digital applications, data, artificial intelligence, cloud, and automation, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Northeast IT & Security Leaders Forum 2025, taking place June 1–3 at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing.

Hosted by SINC, the Northeast IT & Security Leaders Forum brings together 80 of the region's top IT executives for two and a half days of closed-door workshops, panels, and roundtable discussions. This exclusive forum fosters meaningful conversations around today's most pressing technology and leadership challenges-ranging from cybersecurity threats and data strategy to cloud adoption and the role of AI in modern enterprises.

As a Gold Sponsor, mobileLIVE will contribute insights from its work with clients across North America, helping organizations use technology to improve how they sell, serve, and save. The team will also lead a featured session titled:

Unlock the Future: How AI Strategies Are Transforming Enterprises by 2025

The session will cover how intentional AI adoption improves agility, customer experience, and operational performance. Topics include:



Accelerating product development with AI-enabled SDLC practices



Reshaping customer interactions using proactive intelligence



Automating back-office processes with agentic AI tools



Improving fraud detection, compliance, and risk management through targeted AI applications

Shifting to outcome-based business models by deploying real-time, strategic AI



"We are excited to engage with forward-thinking IT leaders at the Northeast IT & Security Leaders Forum and explore how technology can drive meaningful change," said Jahan Ali, CEO of mobileLIVE.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in personalized, one-on-one engagements designed to address their most critical business needs. Through these strategic conversations, mobileLIVE looks forward to helping IT leaders identify new paths to growth, resilience, and operational excellence.

For more information about the Northeast IT & Security Leaders Forum 2025, visit SINC's event page .

About mobileLIVE

mobileLIVE is an award-winning technology consulting and delivery partner helping enterprises improve sales and service effectiveness, enhance customer and employee experiences, and reduce operational costs. They combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution in cloud, apps, data, AI, and automation-delivering secure, scalable solutions that drive measurable impact. mobileLIVE's approach to AI is intentional and outcome-driven, enabling everything from automated software development and testing to hyper-personalized customer interactions, intelligent risk management, and operational efficiency across the enterprise. Learn more at .

