Breaking New Ground: TPGI Soars After Goldman Sachs Program Achievement

Tech Firm's Innovative Approach Gains Momentum Following Landmark Business Program Completion

- Angela Fielder, TPGI Founder and CEOMARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Paradigm Group Inc. (TPGI) , one of two minority and woman-owned technology firms selected for West Virginia's inaugural Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) program, is experiencing remarkable growth and success following its graduation from the prestigious initiative. Under the visionary leadership of founder and CEO Angela Fielder, TPGI continues to revolutionize the intersection of artificial intelligence and human-centered technology solutions."The Goldman Sachs 10KSB program was transformative for both TPGI and me personally," says Fielder. "Being selected and graduating from West Virginia's first cohort was an honor, but the real value came from the intensive business education and networking opportunities that have dramatically enhanced our operational excellence and market position."Since completing the program in December 2024, TPGI has leveraged its enhanced business acumen and expanded network to accelerate its growth trajectory. The firm's unique approach to technology consulting, which combines cutting-edge AI expertise with deep understanding of human behavior, has attracted increasing attention from organizations seeking innovative solutions."The program taught me to think bigger and more strategically about TPGI's future," Fielder explains. "We've refined our business model, strengthened our service offerings, and developed more effective ways to deliver value to our clients. The results have been extraordinary – our project pipeline is robust, and we're exploring exciting new opportunities that align perfectly with our vision."Fielder's distinctive background, including a Master's in Forensic Psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, has proven invaluable in developing technology solutions that address complex organizational challenges. This unique perspective, combined with the advanced business strategies gained from the 10KSB program, has positioned TPGI as a standout leader in the tech consulting space."While the technical aspects of our work are crucial, the program reinforced that building a successful business requires much more," notes Fielder. "The insights gained about financial management, market expansion, and strategic planning have been game-changing. We're now operating with greater efficiency and purpose than ever before."TPGI's success story represents more than just business achievement – it demonstrates how targeted education and support can amplify the impact of innovative companies. The firm's growing influence in the technology sector proves that combining technical expertise with strong business acumen creates a powerful formula for success."Though we're busier than ever, we remain open to new partnerships and opportunities," Fielder adds. "The 10KSB program taught us how to scale effectively while maintaining the quality and innovation that define TPGI. We're excited about what the future holds and are ready to take on new challenges."About The Paradigm Group Inc. (TPGI)TPGI is a pioneering tech consulting firm specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, research, and training. Founded by Angela Fielder, TPGI combines advanced technological expertise with a deep understanding of human behavior to deliver transformative solutions for its clients.

Angela Fielder

The Paradigm Group Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.