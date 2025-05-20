Maharashtra Is The Startup Capital Of India, Says CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Maharashtra is the startup capital of the country and it is leading in the country in terms of investment and number of startups.

The state government has created a 'Fund of Funds' of Rs 120 crore to build an ecosystem for startups, through which financial assistance is being provided to financially viable and marketable startups.

He was speaking here at the Startup Conclave 2025, jointly organised by CSIR and three major scientific institutions.

The Chief Minister said that Maharashtra is blessed with a rich coastline and there are immense possibilities for the marine economy. On this basis, thousands of startups can be set up and new business opportunities can be created.

At the same time, innovative ideas and solutions are needed for everything from how to maintain the cleanliness of the coast to how to bring sustainability to the marine economy, and this is a big opportunity for 'startups'.

Today, emphasis is being placed on innovations like marine robotics, which is very important.

“Many organisations are constantly experimenting with new ways of managing solid and liquid waste. Most of the pollution in the sea, rivers or streams is not industrial, but rather due to other types of waste. If we can properly process this waste with the help of sustainable technology, then it will be possible to keep our water resources clean as before. Hence, there is a great need for innovative technologies and start-ups in this entire field,” said the Chief Minister.

He pointed out that India's startup ecosystem is one of the fastest-growing in the world. After China, India has the highest number of startups, and in the future, India will become the world's largest startup power, he said.

“Work is underway to build the country's most modern 'Innovation City' on 300 acres in Navi Mumbai. Startups in the fields of science, technology, biotechnology, data science and advanced manufacturing will be incubated here. Along with this, an 'Edu-City' with campuses of 12 world-class universities will also be built, in which one lakh students will study,” he said.

Making special mention of the circular economy, the Chief Minister said that a large number of startups are emerging in the agricultural sector.

He is determined to make Maharashtra a leader in the country's startup revolution.

He added that through the joint efforts of the Central and state governments, India will lead in the field of education and innovation.