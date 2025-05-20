Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Share Capital And Voting Rights Outstanding As Of April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2025
|Shares outstanding
|457,507,201
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|455,531,346
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
|457,507,201
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica's by-laws1.
1EssilorLuxottica's by-laws are available on the Company's website under the section Governance / Publications.
