CAPTAIN MORGAN SLICED TURNS GOLF's MOST DREADED SHOT -- THE SLICE -- INTO A CELEBRATION WITH YOUR CREW

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Teeing off today, Captain Morgan Sliced is turning every swing into a chance to win big. From now through the end of July, fans 21+ can enter theby posting their wildest slices on Instagram, tagging @CaptainMorganUSA and using #PlayTheSliceContest. Whether you're on the range or closing in on the back nine, show us your most epic slice-no perfect swing required. One lucky winner will score a once-in-a-lifetime golf getaway for four to Hilton Head, South Carolina, complete with flights, a championship course, and a stay that's anything but par for the course.

That's the energy behind Play the Slice-the Captain Morgan Sliced summer-long campaign that celebrates every hook, shank, and yes, slice, as a reason to raise a can and rally your crew. As an official partner of the Breezy Open, Captain Morgan Sliced is popping up at three stops-Virginia (June), New Jersey (July), and Georgia (September)-with Sliced Lounges, a cameo from none other than West Wilson, and epic rewards for both swings and style.

For fans not in the crowd, don't worry, you won't miss a single Play the Slice moment. Breezy Golf and the Bob Does Sports crew will be bringing the action of the Breezy Open to screens everywhere, plus West Wilson will be joining the fun and capture all the slice-worthy moments at the Virginia tournament this June.

"I'm still dialing in my swing," admits West Wilson, Sliced enthusiast and reality star known for keeping it real on and off the green. "But I've learned it's way more fun when you're just enjoying the moment. That's what this whole thing is about-showing up, swinging big, and cracking open a Sliced with your people, no matter where your ball ends up."

And don't forget about merch: later this summer, Captain Morgan Sliced and cult-favorite golf brand Pluto Golf are dropping the Play the Slice Collection-a limited-edition capsule of polos, shorts, hats, windbreakers and P1 sneakers built for players who aren't afraid to stand out (even if their ball's out of bounds).

"Golf certainly has its roots in skill, precision, and tradition, but let's face it, today's players are redefining the vibe," said Captain Morgan Brand Director Justin Faiber. "They are bringing more hype, swagger, levity, and personality to each round. With Play the Slice, we're tapping into that energy – because every round should be a good time, regardless of whether you're hitting from the fairway or outside of the cart path."

Available in Original and Sweet vs. Heat variety packs, Captain Morgan Sliced is the premium, ready-to-drink beverage turning fairways into flavorways. With 5.8% ABV and bold, refreshing taste, Sliced is ready for every shot-and every sip-in the game. Available everywhere Captain Morgan is sold and convenience stores near you for a suggested retail price of $19.99.

So whether you're striping it down the fairway or searching the woods for your fourth lost ball, just remember: Sliced is Better. Play the Slice.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 25+. Void in AK, HI, MD & where prohibited. Contest ends 7/31/2025 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. ENTRANT MUST ATTEMPT SLICED GOLF SHOT IN A SAFE & RESPONSIBLE MANNER. Include #PlayTheSliceContest and @CaptainMorganUSA when posting video. Subject to Official Rules available online at . Sponsor: Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY. CAPTAIN MORGAN SLICED Premium Flavored Malt Beverage. Captain Morgan & CO., Plainfield, IL.

Not sponsored/endorsed by Instagram

