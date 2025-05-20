403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Says Africa Understands Main Ukraine War Causes
(MENAFN) Tatyana Dovgalenko, who heads the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has asserted that African nations have shown a deep awareness of the roots of the Ukrainian conflict and recognize how Western countries have contributed to its escalation.
In a recent conversation with a news agency, published on Monday, she pointed out that numerous African administrations have preserved an autonomous approach, rooted in principles of non-involvement and respect for national autonomy, choosing not to enforce anti-Russian sanctions despite substantial coercion from Western states.
According to Dovgalenko, this position reflects a “vivid demonstration” of the continent’s rejection of external domination.
Rather than yielding to outside pressure, she explained, a significant number of African countries have selected a realistic and positive engagement with Russia.
She further highlighted that Russia’s engagement with Africa is not a recent development, but rather founded on a long history of mutual support and collaboration, originating during the Soviet era, when Moscow stood by African liberation movements during the struggle against colonial rule.
In a recent conversation with a news agency, published on Monday, she pointed out that numerous African administrations have preserved an autonomous approach, rooted in principles of non-involvement and respect for national autonomy, choosing not to enforce anti-Russian sanctions despite substantial coercion from Western states.
According to Dovgalenko, this position reflects a “vivid demonstration” of the continent’s rejection of external domination.
Rather than yielding to outside pressure, she explained, a significant number of African countries have selected a realistic and positive engagement with Russia.
She further highlighted that Russia’s engagement with Africa is not a recent development, but rather founded on a long history of mutual support and collaboration, originating during the Soviet era, when Moscow stood by African liberation movements during the struggle against colonial rule.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment