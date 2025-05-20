Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Says Africa Understands Main Ukraine War Causes

2025-05-20 09:46:29
(MENAFN) Tatyana Dovgalenko, who heads the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has asserted that African nations have shown a deep awareness of the roots of the Ukrainian conflict and recognize how Western countries have contributed to its escalation.

In a recent conversation with a news agency, published on Monday, she pointed out that numerous African administrations have preserved an autonomous approach, rooted in principles of non-involvement and respect for national autonomy, choosing not to enforce anti-Russian sanctions despite substantial coercion from Western states.

According to Dovgalenko, this position reflects a “vivid demonstration” of the continent’s rejection of external domination.

Rather than yielding to outside pressure, she explained, a significant number of African countries have selected a realistic and positive engagement with Russia.

She further highlighted that Russia’s engagement with Africa is not a recent development, but rather founded on a long history of mutual support and collaboration, originating during the Soviet era, when Moscow stood by African liberation movements during the struggle against colonial rule.

