PAPERBACK RELEASE OF FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL, LATEST BOOK FROM OPERATION HOPE CEO JOHN HOPE BRYANT, SCORES #1 IN BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS ON AMAZON

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Released in April 2024, Financial Literacy for All, with a foreword by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, debuted at #13 on the USA Today Bestseller List, #9 on Publisher's Weekly, and was featured in 2,000 Walmart stores throughout the U.S. as part of their annual "New Year, New You" campaign.

Following the book release and increased national conversation surrounding financial literacy, Operation HOPE and Financial Literacy for All (FL4A) announced the launch of Green Socks Day , which lands on April 30 to close out Financial Literacy Month. This initiative and challenge, the Green Socks Day Challenge , celebrates the advancement of financial literacy as a national priority.

Individuals, organizations, and communities were invited to wear green socks on April 30 to spark the conversation about financial education and empowerment for all. Companies and organizations, including Walmart, MasterCard, US Bank, Truist, Huntington Bank, iHeart Media, Delta Airlines, MLB, MLS, Nascar, Nasdaq, NBA, NHL, Shopify, and OpenAI participated, activating their employees, customers, and communities to join the challenge. Walmart produced limited-edition green socks, which were available on Walmart.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved-disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities-turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE . Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

Operation HOPE Contacts:

Lalohni Campbell, Per/Se Media Group

[email protected]

Kevin Boucher, Operation HOPE

[email protected]

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.