Agri Research Needs Practical Approach, Says Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored the importance of reality-driven agriculture work, saying that its benefits must reach those who toil in the field.

“Research must be practical and tailored to the realities of agricultural work, ensuring its benefits reach those cultivating the land,” the minister stated. He also discussed ambitious economic goals, aiming to transform India's agriculture sector into a one trillion-dollar economy to contribute to the nation's broader five-trillion-dollar economic vision. To achieve this, agricultural exports must increase from 6 per cent to 20 per cent, he said.

Chouhan reaffirmed his ministry's focus on science-driven agricultural transformation while also incorporating traditional farming methods. He was speaking at the annual conference of Vice-Chancellors of Agricultural Universities and Directors of ICAR Institutes, held at the Dr C Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi.

Chouhan commended the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for its role in research and extension. He laid his emphasis on agricultural diversification and environmental protection, emphasising that these are among India's greatest collective responsibilities. He described the“Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” as a milestone initiative aimed at strengthening farmers, enhancing their livelihoods, and addressing challenges at the grassroots level. As part of this mission, he announced a padayatra (foot march) on May 25-26, allowing him to interact directly with farmers and gain first-hand insights into their concerns.

Union Minister Chouhan emphasised India's broader agricultural goals, including ensuring food security, replenishing national grain reserves, and positioning the country as a global food supplier. He declared, "We are one team, and our mantra is One Nation, One Agriculture, One Team."

He stressed that advancing agriculture and empowering farmers are essential to achieving the vision of a developed India. Farmers, he said, are akin to divine nurturers and deserve deep respect and strong support. Ensuring their well-being and securing their prosperity must remain a top priority.

The minister outlined key areas of focus, beginning with innovation-led research and followed by understanding farmers' real needs. He pointed out that agricultural research should not be determined solely by institutions in Delhi but should address the specific challenges faced by farmers working in villages.

Chouhan highlighted India's vast gene bank, which contains“over 450,000 germplasm accessions”, though only a small fraction is currently utilised. Budgetary provisions have been made for the establishment of another gene bank, aiming to harness genetic resources for enhanced agricultural productivity. He emphasised the necessity of maintaining a consistent agricultural growth rate of at least 5 per cent to meet national targets by 2047.

In his concluding remarks, Chouhan praised ICAR for its role in advancing agricultural education, research, and extension, describing it as a centre of excellence. He reaffirmed the commitment to setting short-term objectives and achieving key milestones within the year.