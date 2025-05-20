Clickz Media Launches: Unified B2B Network Offers Unmatched Audience Access And Intelligence For Media Buyers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClickZ Media, formerly Contentive, today unveiled its new brand identity: a strategic rebrand that brings together a portfolio of leading B2B publications under one powerful media network. With titles including Accountancy Age, The CFO, The Global Treasurer, Search Engine Watch, HRD Connect, and its namesake ClickZ, the company delivers trusted, insight-led content to senior professionals who shape decisions across finance, marketing, technology, HR, and the public sector.

With more than 585,000 subscribers, 350,000 social media followers, and over 5 million annual website readers, ClickZ Media gives advertisers direct access to influential and highly targeted audiences. The rebrand combines editorial strength and commercial expertise into a streamlined platform designed to deliver real results for media buyers and agencies.

"The launch of ClickZ Media is a pivotal step in delivering even greater value to our partners," said George Looker , Commercial Director at ClickZ Media. "By bringing our brands together, we're creating a unified platform where visibility meets credibility - and where smarter audience insight drives stronger campaign performance."

Vale Dalpozzo , Head of Product and Operations, added: "This is more than a new name. It's a fresh way of delivering value. With enhanced first-party data and a deeper understanding of our audiences, we're giving media buyers the tools to reach the right people, with the right message, at the right time - and to do it with confidence."

What ClickZ Media Offers

Audience Intelligence

Access first-party data from over 5 million annual readers. Understand who your audience is, what they care about, and when they're ready to act - so every campaign is more relevant and effective.

Targeted Reach

Engage verified, hard-to-reach decision-makers across 12 trusted editorial brands. Reach the people who matter most, with minimal waste.

Thought Leadership at Scale

Position your brand as a trusted voice through co-created content published across respected channels. Build credibility, shape conversations, and stay top of mind with key stakeholders.

Demand Acceleration

Move from awareness to action with integrated campaigns that support the full buyer journey. Convert visibility into leads and drive tangible pipeline growth.

About ClickZ Media

ClickZ Media is a trusted B2B media partner for brand awareness, authority, and action. We help ambitious brands connect with the decision-makers who matter most. With a portfolio of 12 vertical titles and more than 25 years of editorial heritage, our network reaches leaders in finance, marketing, technology, HR, and the public sector. Through data-driven insight and performance-led campaigns, we deliver measurable impact - from visibility to pipeline.

