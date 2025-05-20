Clickz Media Launches: Unified B2B Network Offers Unmatched Audience Access And Intelligence For Media Buyers
With more than 585,000 subscribers, 350,000 social media followers, and over 5 million annual website readers, ClickZ Media gives advertisers direct access to influential and highly targeted audiences. The rebrand combines editorial strength and commercial expertise into a streamlined platform designed to deliver real results for media buyers and agencies.
"The launch of ClickZ Media is a pivotal step in delivering even greater value to our partners," said George Looker , Commercial Director at ClickZ Media. "By bringing our brands together, we're creating a unified platform where visibility meets credibility - and where smarter audience insight drives stronger campaign performance."
Vale Dalpozzo , Head of Product and Operations, added: "This is more than a new name. It's a fresh way of delivering value. With enhanced first-party data and a deeper understanding of our audiences, we're giving media buyers the tools to reach the right people, with the right message, at the right time - and to do it with confidence."
What ClickZ Media Offers
Audience Intelligence
Access first-party data from over 5 million annual readers. Understand who your audience is, what they care about, and when they're ready to act - so every campaign is more relevant and effective.
Targeted Reach
Engage verified, hard-to-reach decision-makers across 12 trusted editorial brands. Reach the people who matter most, with minimal waste.
Thought Leadership at Scale
Position your brand as a trusted voice through co-created content published across respected channels. Build credibility, shape conversations, and stay top of mind with key stakeholders.
Demand Acceleration
Move from awareness to action with integrated campaigns that support the full buyer journey. Convert visibility into leads and drive tangible pipeline growth.
About ClickZ Media
ClickZ Media is a trusted B2B media partner for brand awareness, authority, and action. We help ambitious brands connect with the decision-makers who matter most. With a portfolio of 12 vertical titles and more than 25 years of editorial heritage, our network reaches leaders in finance, marketing, technology, HR, and the public sector. Through data-driven insight and performance-led campaigns, we deliver measurable impact - from visibility to pipeline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment