403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine declares it’s ready for one-month long ceasefire
(MENAFN) Ukraine has announced its readiness to implement a 30-day “full and unconditional ceasefire” with Russia starting Monday, according to Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga. The proposal includes a halt to all hostilities on land, at sea, and in the air, and has reportedly been shared with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is being kept updated on peace efforts.
Sibiga revealed the initiative on Saturday via a post on X, following high-level talks in Kiev with officials from France, Germany, Poland, and the UK, along with a phone call to Trump. He stated that if Russia agrees and proper monitoring is in place, the ceasefire could lead to meaningful peace negotiations and confidence-building measures.
The European Union has endorsed the proposal, describing the truce as a potential “vital step” toward easing civilian suffering and encouraging progress toward a lasting peace.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has expressed conditional support for a truce but insists it must be accompanied by a suspension of Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that without addressing these concerns, Ukraine might exploit the ceasefire to bolster its military strength.
Russia has also accused Ukraine of violating an earlier 72-hour ceasefire proposal during the Victory Day period, alleging thousands of attacks and multiple border incursions. That Russian gesture, meant to encourage direct dialogue, was dismissed by Kiev as a “manipulation tactic.”
In response to Russia's hesitance, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have warned of further Western sanctions if Moscow refuses the 30-day ceasefire plan. Peskov, however, said such threats no longer intimidate Russia, which has adapted to ongoing Western pressure.
Sibiga revealed the initiative on Saturday via a post on X, following high-level talks in Kiev with officials from France, Germany, Poland, and the UK, along with a phone call to Trump. He stated that if Russia agrees and proper monitoring is in place, the ceasefire could lead to meaningful peace negotiations and confidence-building measures.
The European Union has endorsed the proposal, describing the truce as a potential “vital step” toward easing civilian suffering and encouraging progress toward a lasting peace.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has expressed conditional support for a truce but insists it must be accompanied by a suspension of Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that without addressing these concerns, Ukraine might exploit the ceasefire to bolster its military strength.
Russia has also accused Ukraine of violating an earlier 72-hour ceasefire proposal during the Victory Day period, alleging thousands of attacks and multiple border incursions. That Russian gesture, meant to encourage direct dialogue, was dismissed by Kiev as a “manipulation tactic.”
In response to Russia's hesitance, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have warned of further Western sanctions if Moscow refuses the 30-day ceasefire plan. Peskov, however, said such threats no longer intimidate Russia, which has adapted to ongoing Western pressure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment