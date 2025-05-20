Zelestra Signs Major BESS Agreement With Sungrow For 1 Gwh Of Energy Storage At The Aurora Hybrid Project In Chile

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sungrow will supply its PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled Battery Energy Storage System and their MV Power Conversion Units for the BESS project, which has a storage capacity of approximately 1 GWh. It forms part of the hybrid Aurora scheme in Tarapacá, Chile, which also includes a 220 MWdc solar plant, also supplied with Sungrow's 1+X Modular Inverter (8.8MW block design).

The project allowed Zelestra to design a customized multi-technology solution that will provide the Chilean company Abastible a guaranteed supply of solar energy in night-time hours via a long-term PPA , which will allow it to expand its carbon-free energy portfolio. Abastible is one of Chile's leading energy companies, a leader in the liquefied natural gas market and growing strongly in recent years in the electricity market.

Construction is already underway at Aurora, which will generate approximately 600 GWh of renewable electricity per year, equivalent to the annual consumption of 200,000 Chilean households, contributing significantly to the country's decarbonization. The BESS units will begin delivery in Q4 2025.

Leo Moreno, CEO of Zelestra, said: "With this major agreement, we have secured some of the most advanced BESS technology available in the market to deliver one of the largest battery storage projects ever in Latin America. This is an important milestone for the Aurora project, as we advance towards the delivery of this highly customized hybrid solution that will meet the needs of our customer, Abastible."

Jack Gu, Vice Chairman at Sungrow, said: "We are proud to partner with Zelestra on the landmark Aurora project, delivering our cutting-edge PowerTitan 2.0 energy storage solution as well as PV inverters to one of the most significant hybrid projects in Latin America. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Chile and across the region, while ensuring a reliable, sustainable power supply for Chilean homes. Together, we are unlocking the full potential of solar and storage to build a greener future."

Zelestra has a project portfolio of more than 7 GW of multi-technology projects across LATAM, which includes over 1.7 GW of projects contracted, in construction, or operational. The company was recently named among the top 10 sellers of clean energy to corporate customers globally by BloombergNEF (BNEF), and number 2 in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

About Zelestra

With a portfolio of 29 GW of carbon-free projects in 13 countries (5.3 GW contracted with customers and in operations, construction, or pre-construction stage), Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, commercialization, construction, and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. The company is backed by EQT, one of the world's largest funds, with more than €273 billion in assets under management.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: .

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.