Chilean Markets Extend Rally: IPSA Marks Sixth Consecutive Day Of Gains Amid Strong GDP Data
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean stock market showed modest gains today as the S&P IPSA index closed at 8,392.100, up 14.420 points (+0.17%) from the previous session.
This marks the sixth consecutive day of gains for the index, which has been buoyed by better-than-expected economic data and positive corporate developments despite global concerns about the U.S. credit rating downgrade.
The IPSA index traded within a range of 8,388.160 to 8,404.863 throughout the session, with trading volumes slightly above the 30-day average.
The broader IGPA index closed at 41,963.63, up 34.53 points (0.08%) from the previous close, continuing its impressive 24.58% gain since the beginning of 2025.
The Chilean market' resilience today comes amid mixed global sentiment, with the index now sitting approximately 1.5% below its all-time high of 8,544.850 reached earlier this month.
The current P/E ratio for the Santiago Stock Exchange stands at 12.08, indicating a moderate valuation compared to historical levels and other emerging markets.
"Today's performance reflects investor confidence in Chile's economic fundamentals despite external pressures," noted a senior trader at a Santiago-based bank. "The better-than-expected GDP figures released this morning provided significant support to market sentiment."
Economic Developments
This morning, Chile's central bank reported that the country's gross domestic product grew 0.7% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, exceeding economists' expectations of 0.5% growth.
Year-over-year, the economy expanded by 2.3%, also surpassing the projected 2.0% increase. The GDP growth was primarily driven by advances in trade, manufacturing, personal services, and agricultural sectors, while mining, financial services, and construction faced downturns.
Andres Abadia, Latin America analyst at Pan Macroe, commented: "Looking forward, we anticipate a gradual deceleration in growth over the next few quarters as the influence of temporary factors diminishes and external conditions become less supportive."
However, he added that this slowdown should not raise significant concerns, as leading indicators suggest Chile's economic activity is likely to remain fairly robust.
The Chilean peso remained stable against the U.S. dollar, with the USD/CLP exchange rate closing at 944.22, unchanged from the previous session. The currency has been trading in a consolidation pattern over the past week, showing resilience despite mixed global market signals.
Corporate News
In significant corporate developments, Chile's state-owned Codelco announced a partnership with global mining giant Rio Tinto for its new Maricunga lithium project.
Rio Tinto will invest up to $900 million to extract lithium from the project located in northern Chile, holding a 49.99% interest in the partnership.
"This joint venture propels the nation's strategic goal to regain its status as the leading lithium producer worldwide while enabling Codelco to diversify its portfolio," remarked Cesar Perez, an analyst at BTG Pactual.
In the banking sector, Banco de Chile continued its strong performance following its impressive Q1 earnings report earlier this month, with shares rising 2.4% today. The bank had reported an EPS of 3.26 for Q1 2025, significantly exceeding the forecast of 2.83.
Top Gainers and Losers
Top Gainers:
1. LTM LATAM Airlines Group : Up 5.0%, adding CL$483.6 billion in market value, as travel demand continues to strengthen
2. Empresas Copec : Up 4.6%, adding CL$395.3 billion, on improved industrial outlook
3. Enel Américas : Up 3.5%, adding CL$349.7 billion, benefiting from positive utility sector sentiment
4. Banco de Chile : Up 2.4%, adding CL$348.5 billion, continuing momentum from strong Q1 results
5. Banco Santander-Chile : Up 2.4%, adding CL$263.8 billion, as financial stocks rallied
Top Losers:
1. Several real estate companies faced pressure, with the sector down 2.34% overall
2. Consumer staples stocks declined 1.89% as a group
3. Energy sector stocks (excluding specific lithium-related companies) fell 1.17%
4. Telecom sector showed modest declines of 0.29%
5. Select mining companies faced pressure despite the positive Codelco-Rio Tinto news
Global Market Context
Global markets showed mixed performance today following news that Moody's had downgraded its assessment of U.S. debt, citing concerns about the escalating $36 trillion national debt.
The S&P 500 in the U.S. managed to recover from early losses to close higher, extending its winning streak to six consecutive sessions. The index climbed to 5,958.38, approaching the 6,000 mark and nearing bull market territory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 42,654.74, while the Nasdaq Composite finished at 19,211.10. European markets closed flat after a five-week winning streak, with the pan-European STOXX index finishing 0.1% higher.
The FTSE 100 in London closed at 8,619.41, the DAX in Germany ended at 23,749.13, and the CAC 40 in France finished at 7,832.80.
Asian markets showed strength in early Tuesday trading, with the MSCI Asia Pacific index gaining 0.4% following Wall Street's rebound. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 1.3%.
Technical Analysis
The IPSA index remains in a strong uptrend, trading well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The index has formed a consolidation pattern near its all-time highs, suggesting potential for further upside if it can break through resistance around the 8,500 level.
The RSI (Relative Strength Index) for the IPSA stands at approximately 63, indicating momentum but not yet reaching overbought territory. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) remains positive, suggesting continued bullish momentum.
"The technical picture remains constructive for Chilean equities," commented a technical analyst at a local brokerage. "The consolidation we're seeing near all-time highs is healthy and could set the stage for another leg higher if economic data remains supportive."
Fund Flows
After four consecutive weeks of outflows from U.S. equity funds, the trend reversed last week with investors acquiring a net total of $12.86 billion in U.S. equity funds, their first weekly net acquisition since April 9.
This improved global risk sentiment has had positive spillover effects on emerging market currencies and equities, including Chilean assets.
Emerging market ETFs have seen modest inflows over the past week, with Chile-focused funds benefiting from the country's improved economic outlook and attractive valuations relative to other markets.
Outlook
Analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for Chilean equities, citing the country's solid economic fundamentals, attractive valuations, and improving corporate earnings.
The central bank's survey of analysts indicates that interest rates are expected to remain steady at 5% during the upcoming monetary policy meeting in June, providing stability to financial markets.
However, challenges remain, including potential global trade tensions, the impact of U.S. fiscal policy, and the gradual normalization of growth rates as temporary factors fade.
As Chile continues to diversify its economy beyond traditional mining sectors, particularly through strategic initiatives in lithium and renewable energy, investors will be closely watching how these developments influence market dynamics in the coming months.
