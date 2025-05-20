403
Islamic Development Bank 51st Annual Meeting Kicks Off in Algeria
(MENAFN) The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group's 51st annual meeting began Monday in Algeria's capital, Algiers. The four-day event has brought together decision-makers from 57 member countries to discuss ways to advance sustainable development and cooperation.
Hosted at the Abdelatif Rahal International Conference Center, the gathering is a high-level platform for sharing knowledge and strategic discussions, all under the theme "Diversifying Economies, Enriching Lives." The meeting includes the IsDB's Board of Governors, development partners, policymakers, and private sector leaders, all aiming to tackle common economic challenges and promote inclusive growth.
Key topics on the agenda include using digital solutions to empower businesses, Islamic finance, the halal economy, and broader efforts to foster socioeconomic development. Several side events are also taking place, such as the 13th Youth Development Forum, the Private Sector Forum, the Global Forum on Islamic Finance, and the General Assembly of the Federation of Consultants from Islamic Countries.
On Monday, the bank stated, “The occasion also marks the start of the 50th session of the IsDB Board of Governors' Meeting, a significant milestone in the institution's efforts to promote Islamic finance, harness innovations, and promote sustainable development.”
This upcoming session follows the bank's previous annual meeting, its golden jubilee celebration, which took place in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.
