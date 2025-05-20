PETRONAS SHOWCASES ITS FLUID TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS TO KIMI ANTONELLI

PETRONAS and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team mark 15 years of collaboration built on technical co-development and performance driven innovation.

Kimi Antonelli toured the state-of-the-art PETRONAS Global Research & Technology (R&T) Centre in Turin, where he was introduced to the cutting-edge technologies and technical capabilities that fuel the team's success on the track, as part of his ongoing technical onboarding with PETRONAS

The tour of the Global R&T Centre, taking place before this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, gave Antonelli a first-hand look at the innovation and collaboration that drives PETRONAS' longstanding partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team F1 Team.

UAE, May 2025– As the Title and Technical Partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team, PETRONAS continues to play a pivotal role in co-engineering high performance fuels, lubricants and functional fluids that power the team's success on the track and beyond.

A cornerstone of this collaboration is the PETRONAS Global Research & Technology (R&T) Centre in Turin, which, over the course of the 15-year partnership, has played a central role in the development of Championship-winning formulations, while also driving innovation for the next generation of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), alternative fuels and energy-efficient lubricants for everyday use. The Global R&T Centre reflects PETRONAS' commitment to continuous progress through engineering excellence, thus enabling track-to-road innovation on a global scale.

In line with this longstanding partnership, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team driver Kimi Antonelli today visited the PETRONAS Global R&T Centre as part of his continued technical familiarisation with the company's operations and innovations. The visit provided Antonelli with a closer understanding of PETRONAS' technical capabilities and the critical part this partnership plays in driving the team's performance.

The visit marks the next phase in Antonelli's onboarding with PETRONAS since becoming one of the team's drivers, and follows his initial introduction to PETRONAS at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur in March.

This visit gave Antonelli a first-hand look at the science, innovation and collaboration behind PETRONAS Fluid Technology SolutionsTM – a suite of next generation lubricants, fuels and functional fluids engineered for peak performance and reliability that power his performance on track.

PETRONAS Vice President of Group Strategic Relations and Communications, Ir. Norafizal Mat Saad, said:“This technical immersion visit represents the essence of our enduring partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. For 15 years, we've collaborated to push the boundaries of fluid technology innovation, translating track-tested solutions into real-world applications.”

Antonelli was received at the PETRONAS Global R&T Centre by Khalil Muri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS.

He was then brought on a guided tour of the advanced state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, where he engaged with PLI's industry-leading team of experts, explored the advanced R&D processes behind championship-winning fuels and fluids designed for both the track and everyday road use.

Kimi Antonelli said:“It's been great to visit the PETRONAS Global Research & Technology Centre here in Italy ahead of my home Grand Prix. We know how important the fluids and lubricants are, however seeing the level of detail, innovation and teamwork behind it all gives you a whole new perspective. It's clear how much passion and expertise goes into supporting us on track. As a driver, that gives me a lot of confidence. I'm proud to be part of this partnership and excited to keep pushing forward together.”

PLI Managing Director and Group CEO, Khalil Muri, shared:“Kimi Antonelli's visit to our Global R&T Centre is more than symbolic – it reflects PETRONAS Lubricants International's pivotal role in advancing innovation and sustainability in partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Through PLI, we turn track-tested technology into real-world solutions, aligned with our vision to be a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future.”

Antonelli's visit comes ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the legendary Imola circuit, just a stone's throw from his birthplace in Bologna, which will be the Italian driver's first-time racing in his home country in Formula One.

For a young driver making his first steps in the sport, visiting the PETRONAS Global R&T Centre provides a crucial insider's perspective into the high-performance fluids, fuels, and engineering that power F1 cars, and drive the competitive edge that has kept the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the top of the sport for so long.

Now in its 15th year, PETRONAS' partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team has delivered eight World Constructors' Championships and over 120 Grand Prix victories, establishing a global benchmark for excellence through relentless innovation.

