Terhoeven's Automated Steel Mesh Line: 'World's First'

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Terhoeven unveils 'world's first' fully automated line for reinforcing steel mesh

May 19, 2025 by Sam Francis

Terhoeven, also known as Hambi , has unveiled what it claims is“the world's first fully automated line for reinforcing steel mesh”. The system utilizes drive and automation technology from Mitsubishi Electric .

The construction industry relies heavily on manual labor, particularly in tasks like cutting reinforcing steel mesh.

Terhoeven, a medium-sized mechanical engineering firm, says it has“revolutionized” this process with an innovative system that automates the cutting and stacking of reinforcing steel meshes.

The newly developed machine, called ASA (automatic cutting system), utilizes drive and automation technology from Mitsubishi Electric.

A significant challenge in this process is lifting the top mat from a stack, which requires precision within one millimeter despite manufacturing tolerances in the centimeter range.

To address this, 3D image processing identifies six suitable pick-up points. As the grippers lift the mat, 18 drives are used to compensate for deformation, ensuring precise and synchronous control.

The system incorporates servo drives and amplifiers from Mitsubishi Electric's MR-J5 series, known for their compactness and high dynamics.

Frequency inverters handle simple conveying tasks, while a safety PLC from the MELSEC iQ-R series manages overall processes. The system uses CC Link IE TSN protocol for real-time and safety-related communication.

After nearly two years of development, the first ASA, measuring six meters high and over 40 meters long, was launched in spring 2024.

Operated via a GOT control unit, the system simplifies conversions for different mat sizes and requires minimal manual input during setup. In routine operation, the entire system can be managed by a single person.