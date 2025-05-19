Livespo® NAVAX Nasal-Spray Probiotics: A New Approach In Supporting The Treatment Of Rhinosinusitis And Otitis Media

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2025 – LiveSpo® NAVAX – a nasal-spray probiotic product developed by Vietnamese scientists – has recently been published in the high-ranking international scientific journal Scientific Reports-Nature, recognizing its effectiveness in supporting the treatment of rhinosinusitis and otitis media in children. This marks the third consecutive study on the product published in a prestigious international scientific platform, reinforcing a promising new direction in non-antibiotic respiratory care.

The findings from the clinical study, conducted Thai Binh University of Medicine and Pharmacy in collaboration with other institutions, was published on January 27, 2025, in Scientific Reports-Nature, a renowned journal under the Nature Portfolio (UK). The results demonstrated significant effectiveness in children within just 3–7 days of use. Additionally, data also showed positive improvements in adults, highlighting the product's potential for broader application in the future.

The study was carried out from November 2023 to December 2024 with the participation of 126 patients, including both children and adults. Among children with acute rhinosinusitis and perforated acute otitis media, the treatment results were particularly notable: after 3 days of using LiveSpo® NAVAX, nasal congestion decreased by 68%, twice as much as the saline group. After 7 days, 97% of the children had no more nasal discharge, and 100% had no more ear discharge. The concentration of pathogenic bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae in nasal and ear secretions dropped more than 1,200 times. Importantly, no side effects were recorded during the entire trial – even in children with weakened immune systems.

In the adult group with acute sinusitis, symptoms such as nasal congestion, facial pain, and purulent discharge improved significantly after 3 days of use – with reductions of 53%, 78%, and 61%, respectively. After 7 days, 91% of patients no longer experienced nasal discharge. Laboratory results showed a substantial reduction in pathogenic bacteria: Streptococcus pneumoniae decreased over 380-fold and Haemophilus influenzae decreased over 49,000-fold compared to the Control group receiving physiological saline

According to the research team, the effectiveness of LiveSpo® NAVAX origins from its ability to modulate local inflammatory responses and enhance mucosal immunity through the competitive biological mechanism of spore-forming Bacillus probiotics. Inflammatory markers such as IL-6, IL-8, and TNF-α significantly decreased, while levels of IgA – a key protective antibody at the mucosal surface – increased, contributing to the restoration of the nose and ear's natural defense barrier.

This study not only adds to the growing body of scientific evidence supporting LiveSpo® NAVAX's efficacy in respiratory care but also affirms Vietnam's biomedical research capabilities on the international scientific map. It paves the way for a safe, sustainable respiratory treatment alternative that reduces reliance on antibiotics – especially for vulnerable groups like children.

Dr. Nguyen Hoa Anh, Chairman and Founder of LiveSpo Pharma, shared:

“At LiveSpo, we prioritize the research and development of internationally standardized products, combining modern medicine with advanced probiotic technology to deliver safe and effective health solutions for the community – all with a vision of A Future Without Antibiotics.”

