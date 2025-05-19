Prakash Ambedkar Raises Questions About The Pahalgam Terror Attackers
“Modiji, on the Pahalgam attack, where are the terrorists responsible, as it has been almost a month? The so-called Vishwaguru, with a 56-inch chest, is your focus on national security or propaganda?” Ambedkar wrote on X.
He further added,“What are you celebrating? Till now, the widows of those martyrs whose husbands were killed in that attack have not got justice!”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 said that the terrorists who carried out the attack and those who plotted it would 'get a punishment they cannot imagine'.
"The time has come to raze whatever is left of the terror haven. The will of 140 crores will break the back of the masters of terror. I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve,” said PM Modi.
Ambedkar's statement comes after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, and the Centre is sending seven teams comprising ruling and opposition members in 32 countries to rally support for India.
The government said that the goal of this diplomatic outreach mission is to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.
Earlier, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, in his reaction to the Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian armed forces, asserted,“War is not the answer to a terrorist attack.”
He said that the terrorists, who killed 26 people in Pahalgam, should be traced and killed.
“When the attack in Pahalgam happened, in my first X post, I said that the terrorists who attacked should be taught a lesson that their future generations will remember. But, there is no answer to a terrorist attack. The US did not wage war because the terrorists destroyed the Twin Towers. They killed the terrorists,” he claimed.
