Hundreds of Climbers, Guides Reach Everest Summit in Single Day
(MENAFN) Hundreds of climbers and their Sherpa guides successfully reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma (Everest) on Sunday, according to Nepalese tourism officials. Pasang Bhote of Nepal's Department of Tourism stated to a news outlet, "the favorable weather conditions led to the large number of ascents."
Bhote informed the news agency from Base Camp that 212 individuals made it to the 8,848.86-meter peak. For the current spring climbing season, the department has granted permits to 468 climbers from 57 different countries and regions to attempt the ascent of the world's tallest mountain, which lies on the border between Nepal and China.
Overall, Nepal has authorized 1,168 climbers to scale 27 different peaks during the spring climbing season, which spans from April to the end of May.
Sadly, the climbing season has also been marked by deaths. According to Liladhar Awasti, the department's spokesperson, speaking to the news agency, nine climbers had died by Monday. This includes two fatalities on Mount Everest (Qomolangma) and two on Mount Lhotse, which stands as the world's fourth-highest peak at 8,516 meters.
