Policybazaar Rolls Out Exclusive Car Insurance Perks Under PB Advantage

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Policybazaar, the UAE's leading online insurance marketplace, has expanded its flagship initiative PB Advantage to car insurance customers, redefining the way UAE residents experience motor coverage and car insurance claims.

Policybazaar believes that car insurance should be more than just a policy - it should be a promise of speed, ease, and trust when you need it most. We are transforming the claims experience in the UAE by offering a one-of-a-kind, seamless, and customer-first approach that gets you back on the road with minimal hassle.

From free car washes and flat-rate savings on servicing and repairs to special discounts on the Registration Readiness Package, these benefits are designed to enhance the everyday car ownership experience. Valid until May 31, these exclusive offers are made possible through their partnerships with leading insurers and service providers across the UAE that will deliver real-world value to our customers.

In collaboration with leading partners, Policybazaar is redefining traditional insurance by enabling a smarter and more rewarding car ownership experience. The initiative is designed to help customers lower their car-related expenses and remain well-protected with some of the best car insurance plans available in the UAE, while ensuring a high standard of customer satisfaction and full compliance with regulatory requirements.

With Policybazaar, customers can benefit from fast-track claims processing, access to a nationwide garage network, a dedicated claims concierge service, and smart digital tracking with priority repairs.

Through PB Advantage, customers can now enjoy 12 free car washes, up to a 30% discount for safe driving, an excess waiver of up to AED 1,000, a 15% discount on car repairs, a 30% discount on car servicing, and 50% off on the Registration Readiness Package.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policybazaar, said:“We're proud to expand PB Advantage to our car insurance customers. Buying car insurance shouldn't just be about paperwork and price - it should come with real, tangible value. These benefits make sure that once the policy is bought, the customer keeps winning throughout the year. From savings on car service to free washes, we're driving value where it matters most - behind the wheel.”

Toshita Chauhan, Business Head – Motor Insurance at Policybazaar added,“Motor insurance is often seen as a mandatory purchase, but we wanted to flip that narrative. With PB Advantage, we've built a value-first ecosystem where every customer - from a daily commuter to a weekend road-tripper - gets rewarded for making responsible choices. Whether it's safe driving discounts or after-policy care like servicing perks, we're here to make car ownership smarter and more rewarding.”

This move follows the successful rollout of PB Advantage for health insurance customers, a program that introduced Auto Recharge, No Claim Bonuses, and 30-minute claim desk support - setting a new benchmark in insurance experience. PB Advantage for Car Insurance marks another step in Policybazaar's mission to move insurance beyond a transactional product, making it a lifestyle benefit that rewards smart choices and safe habits.

Policybazaar started in 2018 is PB Fintech's (NSE:POLICYBZR ) first overseas venture and is an online financial products marketplace aimed to educate people on the importance of insurance as a protection tool and becoming a platform for consumers' personal financial needs in the UAE market. Policybazaar currently partners with more than 35+ insurance and banking partners with 400+ products on offer ranging from new-age life insurance,health insurance, motor insurance, credit cards, bank accounts, personal loans, car loans, home loans, and more.