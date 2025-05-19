Ultimate Medical Academy Secures 2025 Platinum Bell Seal For Workplace Mental Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating a Second Consecutive Year of Award Recognition for Excellence in Employee Well-Being

Tampa, Fla., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) has once again been honored with the prestigious 2025 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA), solidifying its place among the top 25% of employers nationwide who meet the rigorous Bell Seal standards. This consecutive achievement underscores UMA's continued dedication to fostering a mentally healthy workplace and prioritizing the well-being of its team members.

The Bell Seal certification celebrates UMA's commitment to cultivating a supportive work culture, implementing robust wellness initiatives, ensuring compliance and offering tailored benefits that promote mental well-being.

Dr. Jenna Sage, UMA's Director of Organizational Wellness and Wellbeing, reflected on the significance of this achievement stating, "At UMA, we believe workplace wellness is not a singular effort, it's a continuous commitment that ripples across everything we do. This award acknowledges our dedication to ensuring that our colleagues feel supported, empowered and able to thrive, both professionally and personally. By investing in mental well-being, we strengthen not only our team but also the impact we have on our healthcare learners and the communities they serve."

UMA prioritizes mental health through several ongoing initiatives. The organization partners with Headspace to provide 24/7 text-based coaching, virtual clinical therapy and a robust self-care and wellness content library. Headspace also offers work/life resources through UMA's Employee Assistance Program (EAP) The Care Collective Conference, is an annual mental health and wellness conference for employees fostering a community of wellness champions. UMA also provides a dedicated employee resource group called The Zen Den, offering a monthly space for mental health and wellness discussions. To enhance mental health awareness, UMA delivers certified instructor-led first aid training through the National Council on Mental Wellbeing.

Sabrina Griffith Jackson, UMA's AVP of Culture & Engagement, emphasized how this recognition aligns with UMA's broader commitment to workplace excellence. "This award is a testament to UMA's culture of care, reinforcing our dedication to the well-being of our colleagues and the communities we serve. It goes hand in hand with our recent recognition as a Top Workplace -- both awards reflect the unified effort to create an environment where people feel valued, supported and empowered to bring their best selves to work every day.”

Developed in 2019 by Mental Health America, the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health honors organizations that prioritize employee well-being and create positive work environments where individuals can thrive. UMA's consecutive achievement exemplifies its deep-rooted commitment to mental wellness and its ongoing efforts to build a supportive and health-focused workplace culture.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 95,000+ alumni and 15,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, ) . The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution's grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting .

