Zee Cine Awards: Kriti Sanon Wins Best Actress, Redefines Value Of Comic Roles

Kriti Sanon added yet another milestone to her impressive filmography by clinching the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards, celebrating not just her performance but also raising a significant point about the undervalued art of comedy in cinema.

Accepting the award with grace and authenticity, Kriti delivered a moving speech that resonated far beyond the stage.“Kabhi kabhi comic roles unhe best actor–best actress category me nominate bhi nahi karte hai...” she said, highlighting the often-overlooked complexity of comic performances.“Mujhe genuinely lagta hai ki logo ko hasana bahut mushkil hota hai,” she added, thanking Zee for recognizing her work.

Her win comes after a stellar year at the box office. With three back-to-back hits-Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, The Crew, and Do Patti-Kriti showcased remarkable versatility. From playing a humanoid robot to a gutsy air hostess and a layered double role, she defied the limitations often imposed on mainstream heroines. Each character brought something new, reinforcing Kriti's reputation as one of the most adaptable and courageous performers of her generation.

Beyond just her roles, what stands out is Kriti's willingness to challenge industry norms. Her speech shed light on a larger conversation within Bollywood: why is comedy, one of the hardest genres to master, so rarely rewarded?

Having already proved her mettle in emotionally intense films like Mimi, Kriti's success in comedy pushes the boundaries of what is considered“award-worthy.” And with a powerful slate of upcoming films in 2025, she's not slowing down.

Her win at the Zee Cine Awards wasn't just a victory for her-it was a win for every artist striving to bring laughter to the screen, and a timely reminder of comedy's place in the pantheon of great performances.