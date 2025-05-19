403
Putin recognizes European front in WWII with ‘bringing victory closer’
(MENAFN) Speaking at Moscow’s annual Victory Day parade, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the opening of the Western European front during World War II helped accelerate the defeat of Nazi Germany, but emphasized that the decisive turning point occurred on Soviet soil.
Putin praised the contributions of Allied forces, including Chinese troops fighting Japan, stating that “the opening of the second front brought victory closer.” He stressed that the global defeat of Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, and their allies was achieved through the united efforts of the Allied nations.
However, he made it clear that the Soviet Union endured the most brutal combat and suffered the heaviest losses. “The Soviet Union withstood the fiercest blows of the enemy,” Putin said, adding that millions of ordinary Soviet citizens took up arms and played a key role in securing unconditional victories that shaped the outcome of the entire war.
Putin also reiterated Russia’s commitment to preserving the historical truth about World War II, vowing never to accept distortions of its events or attempts to diminish the Soviet role.
His remarks came shortly after former U.S. President Donald Trump faced backlash in Russia for proclaiming May 8 as “Victory Day for World War II” and attributing the Allied victory primarily to American soldiers, without acknowledging the Soviet contribution.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Despite Western criticism, leaders from 29 countries are attending the commemorative events in Moscow, along with veterans from nations including Armenia, Israel, Mongolia, and the U.S.
