Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Hold Key Phone Call
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold a phone conversation Monday evening, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The call, set for 5 pm Moscow time, will focus on the results of the recent Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul.
Peskov emphasized the "important" nature of the call, stating they will also discuss future communications between the two nations. He said, "Regarding the talks (in Istanbul), we have already stated everything we could, including the main position points. We will wait and provide you with the most comprehensive message possible based on the outcome of the conversation."
The Kremlin also dismissed reports of a planned visit by U.S. Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to Russia during the May holidays, clarifying, "That information is inaccurate."
Regarding a potential in-person meeting between the two leaders, Peskov said that timing depends on their schedules and availability, adding, "The plan will depend on what they decide on their own. Two presidents make decisions." He stressed that "the meeting of the presidents needs to be productive, hence it must be thoroughly prepared."
Trump, during a recent trip to the UAE, expressed his hope for a meeting with Putin in the near future, while the White House indicated negotiations would take place "very soon."
