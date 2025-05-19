Introducing Ecobee By Generac Smart Thermostat Enhanced With Home Energy Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At a time when Americans are seeing both rising energy costs and more frequent power outages – with 1.5 billion hours of outages taking place in 2024 alone – ecobee by Generac Smart Thermostat Enhanced with Home Energy Management is the latest in Generac's suite of residential energy technology solutions that provide reliable, more efficient, and better managed energy solutions.

"As energy costs climb and power outages escalate, we're bringing together Generac Home Standby Generators and ecobee smart thermostats into one integrated solution that helps adapt automatically to homeowners' energy needs, and deliver significant energy savings, increased comfort and control," said Kyle Raabe, President of Consumer Power at Generac.

ecobee by Generac Smart Thermostat Enhanced with Home Energy Management intelligently manages HVAC systems to not only optimize home energy consumption but also reduce the size of the backup system required. This new all-in-one solution eliminates the need for additional hardware, ultimately reducing total installation costs and improving overall system affordability. ecobee by Generac Smart Thermostat Enhanced is also outfitted with advanced occupancy sensing technology that reacts to homeowners' habits, delivering effortless energy and cost savings of up to 26%* on annual heating and cooling bills.

"We're excited to be able to provide homeowners greater control and confidence in managing comfort in their homes without compromise," said Greg Fyke, President and CEO of ecobee. "With the launch of our new Smart Thermostat Enhanced with Home Energy Management, we not only intelligently optimize heating and cooling in the home but also coordinate electrical loads during generator startup to keep the lights on during an outage."

June 2025 Availability

Beginning next month, ecobee by Generac Smart Thermostat Enhanced with Home Energy Management will be available to order through Generac's extensive dealer network.

Additionally, Generac's new PWRcell 2 Solar Battery Storage Solution will begin shipping in the coming months. The new solution elevates the standard for solar battery storage, providing capability for significant electricity bill savings by storing energy from solar panels and providing reliable backup power during outages. Each PWRcell 2 system includes an ecobee by Generac Smart Thermostat Enhanced for intuitive in-home monitoring and energy consumption optimization.

For more information on boosting home energy independence, visit generac/dealer-locator/ to locate your nearest authorized installer. With over 10,000 and growing providers nationwide, potential buyers and current home energy system owners can enjoy these next-gen solutions.

*Compared to a hold of 72°F/22°C. Actual savings will vary based on several factors, such as use, weather, and energy costs.

About Generac

Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

For more information about Generac, visit .

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 with a mission to improve everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. Today, ecobee continues to innovate with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems with comfort, security, and conservation in mind. With ecobee's devices and services, ecobee continues to encourage Smart Owners to imagine what home could be. In 2021, ecobee joined Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC ), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions, and other power products. Generac and ecobee share a vision to deliver a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for customers and communities. The Generac and ecobee home of the future will be more comfortable, secure, resilient, and efficient. For more information about ecobee, visit .

