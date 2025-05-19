403
Juan Valdez Opens in Dubai Mall: Bringing 100% Premium Colombian Coffee to the Heart of the City
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Coffee lovers, get ready! Juan Valdez has opened its doors in Dubai Mall’s Lower Ground (LG), next to Nando’s. This marks the brand’s second branch in Dubai and third in the UAE, bringing its 100% premium Colombian coffee experience to one of the world's most iconic shopping destinations.
Juan Valdez Dubai Mall will offer its signature beverage menu, featuring the brand’s finest Colombian coffee, alongside an exclusive food selection. Guests can indulge in freshly baked pastries, croissants, gourmet sandwiches, quiches, muffins, cheesecakes, and a variety of healthy salads and wraps—all perfectly paired with their favorite coffee.
Stepping into Juan Valdez Dubai Mall, guests will be greeted by a cozy yet refined interior, creating the perfect spot to relax and recharge. The branch will feature a large premium Colombian coffee beans display, allowing coffee enthusiasts to explore and take home the finest beans from Colombia.
Opening Offer
To mark its grand debut, Juan Valdez at Dubai Mall is serving up an irresistible treat — enjoy 50% off your favorite brews and bites for a limited time (merchandise and coffee beans excluded).
Experience the rich aromas and bold flavors of Juan Valdez coffee at Dubai Mall. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the brand, this new location promises an unparalleled Colombian coffee experience in the heart of Dubai.
📍 Location: Dubai Mall – Lower Ground (LG), next to Nando’s.
🕒 Opening Hours: 10 -12 am.
