Peshawar: Six Of A Family Brutally Killed Over Alleged Dispute Linked To Woman's Death, Protest Erupts On Ring Road

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)In a shocking incident in the suburban area of Urmar Bala, six members of the same family, including women and children, were brutally gunned down in the dead of night allegedly over a dispute related to a woman's recent death.

The victims were attacked inside their own home. Two women were also injured in the firing and shifted to hospital, where one remains in critical condition.

According to investigations carried out by police and TNN, the incident stems from the alleged suicide of Ayesha, wife of Naseem, four days ago.

Ayesha reportedly took her own life by hanging herself. However, her family-particularly her brothers-believe she was murdered by her in-laws.

Over the past few days, the deceased woman's in-laws had reportedly been trying to settle the matter and convince Ayesha's family of her suicide.

Despite these efforts, around 2am last night, two of Ayesha's brothers, accompanied by an accomplice, allegedly broke into the in-laws' house by scaling the wall and opened fire.

Those killed in the attack include Ayesha's 62-year-old mother-in-law, her two sons-25-year-old Hazrat Ameen and 22-year-old Fazal Ameen-and Fazal Ameen's two children: a three-and-a-half-year-old boy named Ahmad and a girl of the same age named Huma.

The gruesome killings have cast a pall of grief over the area. The victims' family has blamed police for arriving late at the scene.

Grieving relatives and locals have taken the bodies to Jamil Chowk on Ring Road and blocked the road in protest, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and swift justice.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Dera Ismail Khan, two young men were on their way to make arrangements for the coffin and burial of their grandfather when they were ambushed by unidentified gunmen. One of them died on the spot, while the other sustained injuries.

Police have registered FIRs in both cases and launched investigations.