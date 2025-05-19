Actress Khushbu Tells Husband Sundar C: I Knew You Were Destined To Rule As King Of Commercial Cinema!
Taking to Instagram to pen a congratulatory post to her husband, director Sundar C, actress Khushbu said, "Celebrating 30 years of unwavering passion and dedication, my love! From the moment I met you as a fresh-faced newcomer, I saw a spark of brilliance in you. Your enthusiasm was contagious, and I knew deep down you were destined to rule as the King of commercial cinema."
"Today, as you mark this incredible milestone, you stand as a testament to perseverance, having earned every success through sweat, blood, pain, and tears. Words fall short in capturing the pride and admiration I feel for you. All I can say is how incredibly proud I am to walk this journey with you. You have not just made a name for yourself but have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many," she further added.
She signed off saying, "Here's to 30 years of cinematic magic and to many more blockbusters ahead. Lucky couldn't begin to describe how I feel to have you as my partner in life. Congratulations, my love! #SundarC #ProudPartner #30YearsOfMagic #KingOfCinema."
Their production house Avni Media too put out a video using clips from various Sundar C films. The production house also went on to say, "From redefining mainstream narratives to crafting unforgettable cinematic moments, #SundarC sir's journey is a masterclass in reinvention and mass appeal. With an instinct for what the audience truly wants, he's built a legacy that blends style, humour, emotion, and thrill... All with his unmistakable signature."
It further said, "Your storytelling has not just entertained - it's shaped the pulse of Tamil cinema's to the man who made the masses smile, cheer, and come back for more!"
